IIT Delhi launches executive programme in robotics to redefine industrial horizons

New Delhi [India], January 9 : To meet the escalating demand for skilled professionals in this transformative domain, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched its Executive Programme in Robotics.

This initiative aims to bridge the skill gap by equipping learners with the expertise to innovate, lead and thrive in the ever-changing technological landscape.

With the rapid evolution of automation and robotics, industries are witnessing a paradigm shift in their operational frameworks.

The global robotics market, valued at USD 46 billion in 2023, is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1 per cent, reaching USD 169.8 billion by 2032.

Robotics is now integral to sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, agriculture and defence, paving the way for innovations like cobots, swarm robotics and micro and nanorobotics.

According to LinkedIn, robotics can increase efficiency and reduce errors, fostering a harmonious relationship between humans and robots.

Designed to provide an in-depth understanding of robotics, the programme covers the entire spectrum, from foundational principles to advanced applications.

Learners will acquire hands-on experience in constructing robotic devices, programming, and utilising cutting-edge tools such as sensors, actuators and the Robotics Operating System (ROS) to design and coordinate sophisticated robotic systems.

Speaking on the programme's announcement Professor Arnab Chanda, Associate Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi said, "Robotics is no longer a concept of the futureit is present, reshaping industries and improving lives. Through the Executive Programme in Robotics, we aim to cultivate a new generation of innovators and leaders who will pioneer advancements in robotics, driving growth and sustainability."

He added, "With unparalleled insights and practical knowledge, our learners will be empowered to navigate the complexities of this dynamic field, seizing opportunities that redefine the industrial landscape."

The curriculum includes six meticulously developed modules: Fundamentals of Robotics and Automation; Sensing and Perception; Actuators and Motion; Modelling, AI and Machine Learning; Embedded Control and Mechatronics and Applications and Future Directions.

Learners will also work with industry-relevant tools such as CAD software, 3D printers, and Arduino, enabling them to engage in real-world projects and gain industry-aligned skills. Additionally, the program highlights multidisciplinary opportunities in roles such as Robotics Engineer, Mechatronics Engineer, and Robotics Programmer.

The programme will be delivered through live interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, featuring industry-relevant lectures, tutorials, hands-on tools and projects.

Learners will also benefit from an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, gaining direct exposure to the institution's renowned academic and research excellence.

