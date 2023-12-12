IIT Delhi to propel professionals into the Quantum Future with Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 12: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the launch of the fourth batch for Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning. This innovative programme is known for its cutting-edge curriculum and is designed to equip professionals with new-age skills and knowledge needed to navigate the transformative realms of quantum computing and machine learning.

The Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning offers a curriculum that combines theoretical foundations with hands-on practical experience where learners delve into quantum algorithms, machine learning techniques, and the convergence of these technologies, preparing them for the quantum era. The five-month online programme includes modules on Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Algorithms, Classical Machine Learning, Quantum Fourier Transform and Quantum Machine Learning among others.

Dr. Abhishek Dixit, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, expressed enthusiasm about the programme's success. "IIT Delhi is proud to unveil the Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning where learners will not only delve into the intricacies of quantum technologies but gain knowledge and the ability to redefine possibilities. The burgeoning demand for adept professionals in quantum technologies necessitates a paradigm shift in innovation and research to fulfil the multitude of requirements of the evolving ecosystem. IIT Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping leaders who will navigate and revolutionise the evolving landscape of technology."

Realising the growth demand for quantum computing in India, the government of India has earmarked an allocation of Rs6,003.65 crore for the National Quantum Mission making India among the top six leading nations to initiate research and development in quantum technologies. This initiative will strengthen India's development in the quantum domain. According to research, the quantum computing market is expected to cross the USD 50 billion market for the period 2023-35, growing at a CAGR of 33% - a steep rise from USD 1.66 billion in 2022. The growth indicators are propelled by the growing demand for quantum solutions in pharmaceuticals and health, finance, machine learning, materials science, artificial intelligence, cryptography, etc. It will also lead to a surgical demand for professionals in this field over the next few decades. A report by the World Economic Forum stated skill shortages were impacting organisations with half of them scouting for professionals with the right skills.

The programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. Learners gain insights from renowned faculty and industry experts, ensuring they are well-equipped to make informed strategic decisions with a global mindset. They also get to experience the prestigious institution for a one-day immersion programme. By the end of the programme, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of quantum optimisation techniques and be able to implement quantum algorithms like VQE, QAOA, etc.

Upon completion of the Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning, learners are poised to explore a myriad of career paths at the forefront of technological innovation. The programme opens doors to roles such as Quantum Software Developer, Quantum Machine Learning Engineer, Quantum Data Scientist, Quantum Consultant, etc.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the 'Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963' and was renamed as 'Indian Institute of Technology Delhi'. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

Since its inception, over 48,000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received Ph.D. degrees. The number of students who graduated with B.Tech. degree is over 15738. The rest obtained master's degree in Engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world. IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD (ii-vidyaa@IITD), enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These outreach programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

[The article has been produced on behalf of the Service Provider for Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298587/IIT_Delhi.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor