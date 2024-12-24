IIT-JEE and NEET’s Structured Programs at Resonance Hyderabad Junior Colleges Is Revolutionary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24: It is a matter of great pride to share our achievements in delivering exceptional results in the IIT-JEE and NEET competitive exams for 2024. Resonance Hyderabad has introduced a structured IIT-JEE and NEET program integrated with the Intermediate Curriculum, revolutionizing teaching methodologies since 2018.

This press release highlights our commitment to IIT-JEE and NEET students, a message from our Director, and the networking initiatives aimed at reaching as many IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants as possible in the Telugu-speaking states.

One-stop Facility for Quality Education & Quality Student Life

In Resonance Junior College, students are exposed to a blend of two important factors, quality education and imparting good qualities in their student life. Resonance Hyderabad is a one-stop facility for academics (Intermediate), Integrated Curriculum for IIT-JEE & NEET exams, and co-curricular activities.

Resonance Hyderabad Colleges Influence IIT-JEE/NEET Aspirants

Way back in 2018, Resonance Hyderabad began to offer Integrated Classroom Programs for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants by opening two of its branches in Madhapur, and Habsiguda with 150 students. Over a span of 6 years, Resonance Hyderabad rose in 11 locations with 30 campuses and 15,000 students across.

Class-room Programs Designed for Targeted Competitive Exams

Resonance Classroom programs run specific modules for the targeted competitive exams. For instance, a student targeting IIT, IISC will need to undertake (Intermediate MPC with JEE(Adv.) program. A student aiming for NIT,IIIT, and other top Engineering colleges will have to undergo Intermediate MPC with IIT-JEE(Main) program. A student aiming for medicine has to undertake Intermediate BiPC with the NEET program, likewise, those targeting global universities will have to take up Intermediate MPC with SAT, IELTS.

Expert Faculty | Well-Structured and Curated Study Material

For 24 years elite faculty has been modifying and updating the IIT-JEE/NEET course material and is taught by high profile faculty. Students are encouraged for self-paced learning, never put under pressure. Faculty, and mentors pay equal attention irrespective of their merit.

Excellent Performance by Resonance through 24-years of Legacy

Resonance secured 52656 plus IIT selections, and 257534 plus for the stream of NIT. In addition, NEET selection results are 22018 plus, and have an active participation of 1038 plus faculty. Resonance has curated about 1 million students in various disciplines of IIT-JEE, NEET and Undergraduate Overseas Education.

Resonance Hyderabad's Remarkable Success in 2024

The intermediate colleges of Resonance Hyderabad have out-performed their previous years, and in 2024, they have created exceptional results.

Highlights of Successful Results in 2024

181 IIT Seat Selections

275 Selections in NIT, IIIT, BITS, and other Top National Universities

322 Merit Seat Selections in the Top 10 EAPCET Colleges of Telangana

712 Merit Seat Selections in the Top 30 EAPCET Colleges of Telangana

413 Students Secured Merit Seats in National / State Private Universities

76 Students Secured Merit MBBS Seats in Top Medical Colleges Across the Country

Proven Success Stories & Testimonials:

Resonance has consistently broken its own records, and the success stories of students are recorded in print/digital versions. Readers can view the students testimonials, and parents’ opinions on websites, youtube and other print and digital channels.

Managing Director’s Note

At the students gathering, the Director made an official statement: “A reward of INR 5,00,000/ shall be given to whoever scores 100 percentile in the upcoming IIT-JEE/NEET examinations.”

