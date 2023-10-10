IIT Kanpur invites applications for eMasters Degree in Next Generation Wireless Technologies

PRNewswire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has invited applications for the eMasters degree in Next Generation Wireless Technologies. This comprehensive program, designed by the Department of Electrical Engineering at IITK, will train professionals in equipment and device technology that aids in delivering expertise in voice, data, and multimedia information. Professionals will also receive training in designing, operating, installing, and practicing Next Generation Wireless Technologies to meet various industry needs.

This executive-friendly program, which provides an in-depth understanding of technology disruption, does not require a GATE score for application. Furthermore, it offers participants the flexibility to complete the program in 1-3 years. The program is taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur through weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning.

The program has been designed in response to the advent of modern digital Next Generation Wireless Technologies, which has created a dire need for a highly skilled workforce. While many countries are successfully using 5G and preparing for 6G - the next big telecom wave, India lags behind due to the lack of industry talent, capital crunch, and advancement roadmaps. Today, India requires skilled professionals well-equipped in communication and allied technologies. Professionals who can design, build, and deploy modern digital Next Generation Wireless Technologies are the ones who will remain relevant and future-proof. However, the lack of practical knowledge and conceptual understanding has held back the sector from evolving. The course is structured with core modules such as Wireless Communication, Probability and Random Processes, Applied Linear Algebra for Wireless Communication, and Digital Communication Systems that addresses the requirements of a present-day professional.

The program features a 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. It also provides access to the placement cell at IITK, the incubation cell, and the alumni network, leading to successful career advancement and networking experiences. The immersive learning format allows professionals to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet eminent faculty and network with experienced professionals. Additionally, professionals enrolling in the eMasters degree program will gain multidimensional expertise to shape and build the communication future of the country.

After completing four successful cycles of enrollment, the program is seeing a large number of applications pouring in for the new batch. Over 600 professionals have already completed the academic requirements for eMasters degree programs from IIT Kanpur. The first batch to graduate received their degrees during the 56th Convocation of IIT Kanpur. Applications are open until October 31, 2023, for fresh cohorts to start from January 2024. To learn more about the program and apply, click here:

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-wireless-technologies

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with a large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 550 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government.

