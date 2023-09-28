IIT Kanpur launches new cohorts for 3 eMasters Degree programs in Data Science, FinTech, and Power Sector

PRNewswire

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced three, one-of-its-kind eMasters degree programs in Data Science and Business Analytics, Financial Technology and Management, and Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management through the Department of Management Sciences. These executive-friendly e-Masters programs are tailored to the growth occurring in the emerging fields of Data Science, FinTech, and Power.

Globally, it is projected that data science will experience a 25% growth by 2030, with a corresponding 36% increase in job opportunities. The FinTech sector is undergoing a transformative phase and is poised to capture 25% of global banking valuations by 2040, marking a significant leap from the current 2% in 2023. Equally compelling are India's ambitions in green energy, with the nation's plan to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, potentially attracting over $20 billion in investments in 2023. The new cohorts of eMasters programs are designed to cater to the industry's surge, which demands skilled professionals to drive these transformations.

The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. Flexibility in completion time, ranging from 1 to 3 years, is provided as a part of these unique programs.

These industry-relevant programs are delivered in a high-impact format, featuring live interactive classes on weekends and self-paced learning. The 60-credit, industry-focused, real-world curricula are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. Additionally, they offer a credit transfer facility, allowing for the transfer of up to 60 credits for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. In addition, eMasters participants will gain access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, providing a rich career advancement and networking experience. As part of the immersive learning experience, participants will have the opportunity to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet eminent faculty and network with experienced professionals. Upon completion, participants will be granted alumni status at this prestigious institute. Professionals who opt for these programs will acquire multidimensional expertise to tackle the challenges needed to shape the future of the country.

Following the successful completion of two enrollment cycles, the eMasters program is witnessing a surge in applications for Batch 3. Applications are open until October 31, 2023, for fresh cohorts scheduled to commence in January 2024. Over 100 professionals have already completed eMasters degrees in diverse domains, successfully advancing their careers in new-age sectors. In contrast to most diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also confers formal Senate-approved degrees during convocation.

To know more about the programs and apply, click here: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

The following links provide specific informaiton to the courses offered by the Department of Management Sciences

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-data-science-and-business-analytics

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-fintech-and-financial-management

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-power-sector

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in

