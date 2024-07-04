IIT-Madras partners with industry players to offer employability-focussed programmes

New Delhi, July 4 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday said that it has partnered with multiple industries to offer employability-focussed programmes on ‘SWAYAM Plus’.

Around 24 MoUs were signed with leading industry partners across multiple sectors to offer skill and employability-focussed online programmes and internships, accessible to learners across the nation.

This takes ‘SWAYAM Plus’ total Industry partners to 36.

"SWAYAM Plus will have a key role to play in increasing the adoption of industry content among universities. It will also be integrated with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) for a smooth credit transfer and accumulation experience for all learners," Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said in a statement.

‘SWAYAM Plus’, an initiative by the Ministry of Education and IIT-Madras, was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on February 27, 2024.

Since its launch, over 75,000 learners have benefited from more than 165 courses, of which 33 were aligned to the National Credit Framework across multiple sectors such as IT, Healthcare, BFSI, and Indian Knowledge Systems, among others.

"SWAYAM Plus aims to reach learners across the nation with diverse and high-quality multilingual content, internships and potentially even job opportunities in the future, made available to all at an affordable cost," said Prof. R Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT- Madras.

‘SWAYAM Plus’ will have programmes in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, computer science and engineering/IT/ITES, management studies, teacher education, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, social science, Indian knowledge systems, media and communications, among other fields.

