IITF 2025 creates economic support system for small traders

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Bharat Mandapam complex here has transformed into a vibrant marketplace of India’s cultural and economic diversity as the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 continues to draw thousands of visitors.

With the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and more than 3,500 participants, this year’s edition goes beyond traditional trade activity—emerging as a crucial economic support system for small traders, artisans, farmer-entrepreneurs and first-time business owners from across the country.

Inaugurated on November 14, the fourteen-day fair is enabling first-generation entrepreneurs, rural craftspersons and home-grown brands to test market demand, connect with bulk buyers, and understand consumer behaviour. For many participants, IITF offers an entry into the national marketplace, reflecting the spirit of a confident and self-reliant India in the run-up to Viksit Bharat 2047.

At the Bihar pavilion, 45-year-old first-time exhibitor Sridhi Kumari showcases Bhagalpuri silk sarees and zari work crafted by artisans from Bihar and West Bengal. Benefiting from the state’s women-entrepreneurship schemes, she says the fair is helping her understand market dynamics and expand her reach after earlier gaining recognition at a GI Mahotsav in March 2025.

From Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, farmer-turned-entrepreneur Prahlad Ramrao Borgad and his wife Kaveri bring organic pulses, spices and pickles under their brand ‘Surya Farmers’. Supported by SHGs and the MSME department, Borgad says platforms like IITF help farmers learn branding, presentation and customer engagement—skills they rarely access in rural markets.

As per Ramrao's estimates, his earnings at IITF equal four to five months of income, with additional orders flowing in even after the fair ends.

Jharkhand, the partner state this year, highlights its tribal heritage with lacquer bangles crafted by Jhabar Mal, who has been exhibiting for several years.

Though immediate sales are modest, he said that loyal customers return annually and often place pre-orders. His work supports nearly 400 Adivasi women associated with a rural cooperative in Jharkhand, demonstrating how IITF sustains livelihoods far beyond the fairgrounds.

The 2025 edition of IITF further aligns with India’s expanding global trade engagement, as ongoing Free Trade Agreements and policy support empower micro and small enterprises.

As pavilions light up every day, IITF 2025 underscores that India’s economic story is not driven solely by large industries but equally by small entrepreneurs whose resilience, craftsmanship and innovation fuel an interconnected marketplace.

