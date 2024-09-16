IKEMEN Launches Innovative Intimate Care Line at Star-Studded Event in Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], September 16: IKEMEN proudly announced the launch of its new range of intimate care products at a glamorous event held at Vivanta – Taj, Delhi NCR. This highly anticipated event featured three main product launches: the IKEMEN Intimate Spray and IKEMEN Intimate Wash

The newly launched products are infused with the goodness of Japanese ingredients with the contemporary man in mind, each product is dermatologically tested, vegan, cruelty-free, FDA approved, and free from parabens, making them ideal for skin-conscious consumers seeking quality intimate care.

The launch event was graced by a notable celebrity guest, Kabir Bedi, alongside prominent political figures, including Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, senior BJP leader, Shri K.C. Tyagi Ji, senior JDU leader, and Shri Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI and grandson of former Prime Minister Lt. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji. Their presence added a distinguished touch to the occasion, highlighting the significance of this product line for modern consumers.

In addition to the successful launch in Delhi NCR, IKEMEN also held a mega brand launch in London at the prestigious venue of the House of Lords. This global outreach underlines IKEMEN's commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the intimate care market, resonating with consumers across continents.

“We're excited to unveil our latest product range that combines traditional Japanese ingredients with state-of-the-art functionality tailored for men,” said Anik Sen Co – Founder of IKEMEN and Dr. Abhay Kaushik. “Our focus is not only on effective intimate care but also on ensuring our products are safe, sustainable, and ethically produced. With the backing of such distinguished personalities, we are confident that IKEMEN will make a significant impact in the market.”

The event saw an enthusiastic response from attendees, who were introduced to the brand’s philosophy and the science behind each product. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the products firsthand and learn more about the benefits of incorporating Japanese herbal wisdom into modern intimate care.

About IKEMEN:

IKEMEN is committed to redefining personal care for men by providing high-quality, innovative intimate products. Our formulations prioritize natural ingredients, dermatological safety, and ethical manufacturing practices, ensuring that our customers can make informed choices about their personal care.

For more information on IKEMEN and its product offerings, visit www.ikemen.in

