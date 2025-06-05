IKF and Tyger Capital Unveil 'Desi Messi' Mascot to Celebrate Grassroots Football Revolution

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: India Khelo Football (IKF), in collaboration with its CSR partner Tyger Capital, unveiled its first official mascot 'Desi Messi'to symbolize the dreams, grit, and untapped talent thriving in India's grassroots football ecosystem. The launch also marks the impact of their shared mission, as seen in the resounding success of IKF Season 4, which emerged as India's largest grassroots football talent hunt, reaching deep into underserved and non-traditional footballing regions.

The mascotan energetic, spirited characterwill lead the campaign under the hashtag #DesiMessi, celebrating the local footballing hero in every Indian lane, village, and school ground.

A Visionary Partnership Breaking New Ground

Tyger Capital, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has extended its CSR footprint into grassroots football by partnering with IKF to create structured pathways for aspiring footballers and also provide a safety net for those who don't turn professional.

Through the Tyger IKF Trials, the collaboration has set new benchmarks in scale and impact. Season 4 spanned 100 cities and villages, including 16 non-traditional football regions across 5 underserved statesmaking organized football accessible where it was rarely played before.

"We are proud to be supporting IKF in this journey. The launch of Desi Messi as the face of this movement captures the energy of what we're building togetheran inclusive, structured, and truly Indian footballing future," said Gaurav Gupta, Founder, MD & CEO of Tyger Capital.

Season 4: 10 Impact Highlights That Changed the Game

1. 100 Locations Across India - Trials conducted in cities and rural belts, expanding football's reach across untapped regions.

2. 12,000+ Participants - Boys and girls (ages 11-17) engaged in a structured talent hunt, many playing organized football for the first time.

3. Free Trials in 9 Economically Weaker Regions - With Tyger's support, trials were made completely free in low-income and tribal areas.

4. Free Participation for Girls - As part of IKF's gender equity vision, girls were allowed to participate free of cost to boost inclusion.

5. 25 Top Clubs & Academies Participated - Including Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Round Glass Punjab FC, Madras FC, and others.

6. 70+ Players Shortlisted - Handpicked by club scouts during the National Finals for further trials and training.

7. 27 Players Signed Contracts - As of April 30, 27 participants from Season 4 signed with professional clubssome joining ISL/I-League youth squads.

8. Rigorous, AIFF-Aligned Scouting Process - Video analysis and structured metrics ensured unbiased talent assessment.

9. IKF Career 360 for the 99% - Launched to provide alternate careers (analytics, coaching, media, physiotherapy) for players not turning pro.

10. Global Partnerships - Several international academies and clubs have partnered with IKF to support standout Indian talent.

"The mascot launch isn't just symbolicit's a tribute to the dreams of thousands of young footballers. IKF and Tyger are levelling the field, both literally and metaphorically," said Phani Bhushan, Founder of IKF.

Looking Ahead: Season 5 and the #DesiMessi Movement

As IKF and Tyger Capital prepare for Season 5, with plans to conduct trials in 125 cities, the launch of the #DesiMessi mascot adds momentum to their missionto turn forgotten fields into launchpads and street players into stars.

"Desi Messi is more than a mascotit's a message that talent from every corner of India matters. Our aim is to bring structure, credibility, and international exposure to India's footballing pyramid," said Hitesh Joshi, Head of Strategy & Partnerships at IKF.

This isn't just a football program.

It's a movement.

And Desi Messi is leading the charge.

