IKS Health Delivers Strong Q3 FY25 Performance with 16% YoY Revenue and 28% YoY PAT Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology enabled healthcare solutions provider that offers a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating strong revenue growth and profitability expansion.

"We continue our journey of improving profitability by transforming legacy AQuity's operating model through technology and global human capital. EBITDA margins have crossed 30% this quarter, a significant improvement from the 24% proforma margin of FY2024. With revenue from our top five customers growing 19% and new client acquisitions ramping up, we are optimistic about sustained growth heading into the final quarter and the next financial year" as stated by Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at IKS Health

"We are steadily regaining our legacy IKS EBITDA margins. PAT growth has outpaced EBITDA growth due to lower finance costs as we continue to repay our debt. Adjusted PAT, excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, has improved by 31%. We will maintain our investments in technology and AI to drive superior outcomes and enhance customer satisfaction" adds Nithya Balasubramanian, Chief Financial Officer at IKS Health

Key Financial Highlights: Quarter ended December 31, 2024

* Revenue at Rs6,572 million (15.9% YoY / + 2.2% QoQ growth)

* EBITDA at Rs2,006 million at 30.5% of revenue (24.3% YoY / +5.7% QoQ growth)

* PAT at Rs1,297 million at 19.7% of revenue (27.7% YoY / 14.8% QoQ growth)

* Adjusted PAT at Rs1,455 million at 22.1% of revenue (30.6% YoY / 12.8% QoQ growth)

Business Highlights: Quarter ended December 31, 2024

Client Wins

* Palomar Health & Palomar Health Medical Group chose IKS Health in October 2024 to transform their ambulatory services through cutting-edge healthcare technology and services.

* Radiology Partners chose IKS Health in October 2024 to enhance their radiology services with the Care Enablement Platform.

* Western Washington Medical Group chose IKS Health in December 2024 to strengthen the revenue cycle operations and patient access.

New Launches

* IKS Health introduced a fully AI-driven version of its Scribble product, enhancing clinical documentation through AI-generated clinical notes, natural language processing for precise capture of medical terminology, end-to-end automation from audio capture to documentation as well as HIPAA-compliant encryption ensuring data security.

* The product will enable improved patient access and satisfaction, reduced clinical burden as well as rapid turnaround time for clients.

Industry Recognition & Awards

* IKS Health recognized as Best in KLAS (February 2025) for Medical Transcription Services for the 7th consecutive year

* IKS Health recognized by Black Book Market Surveys in August 2024 as Top-ranked for Clinical Documentation & Medical Coding Services

* IKS Health's acquisition of AQuity Solutions recognized as the Healthcare/Life Sciences Deal of the Year (>100MM) by M&A Advisor International Awards

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcarespanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdensso that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS's Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality, and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS's global workforce supports large health systems across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on December 19, 2024. {Scrip codes: NSE - IKS and BSE - 544309}

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor