Illumina India Wins the Top GCC Award at the 2025 GCC Workplace Awards

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in sequencing technology, announced today that Illumina India has won the Top GCC Award at the 2025 GCC Workplace Awards, hosted by the Zyoin Group. The award recognizes Illumina India as the leading Global Capability Center (GCC) in the country for its world-class innovation, progressive workplace culture, inclusive practices, and strong people focus.

"This is a proud milestone for all of us at Illumina. To be recognized with this award just a year into building our GCC in India is truly special. Right from day one, we focused on creating a place where people feel valued, supported, and part of something meaningful. Whether it's through our contributions to the future of human health, shaping a strong and positive culture, or establishing policies that support our people - this recognition belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey," said Ramesh Thamotharan, Director, Global Operations & Site Leader, Illumina India.

Now in its second edition, the GCC Workplace Awards has established itself as India's largest GCC Workplace Leadership Summit & Awards - a platform that honors workplace excellence across Global Capability Centers in the country. As India continues to emerge as a global innovation powerhouse, this prestigious platform honors the trailblazing GCCs that are setting new standards in culture, capability, and collaboration.

"Being named a Top GCC among over 300 participants and nearly 700 nominations is a great honor for all of us at Illumina," said Jeyandran Chandrasekaran, HR Site Lead, Illumina India. "This recognition highlights our culture where people come first, and every team member is empowered to grow and make an impact. We are proud that our values and workplace experience resonate not only within our teams but also across the larger industry ecosystem. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue creating an environment where people are excited to contribute and thrive."

Illumina strengthened its presence in India by establishing a Global Capability Center and expanding its technology workforce to support its global customer base in 2024. Bengaluru joined other key locations, including Singapore, Cambridge (England), Eindhoven (Netherlands), Shanghai, Madison (Wisconsin), Hayward (California), and San Diego, as Illumina Global Capability Centers.

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor