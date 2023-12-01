Illyas Thairich: A Tale of Triumph, Business Success, and Social Transformation

New Delhi (India), December 1: In the vibrant landscape of business acumen intertwined with an unyielding commitment to social causes, Mr Illyas Muhamed emerges as an inspiring figure with a visionary outlook. Hailing from Kerala and leaving an impactful footprint in Karnataka, his journey unfolds as a compelling narrative of resilience, entrepreneurial brilliance, and an unwavering dedication to human rights and societal well-being.

With nearly a decade immersed in the business realm, Mr. Illyas Muhamed (Thairich) has not only etched his mark but also extended his expertise beyond profit margins. Proficient in navigating the intricacies of the stock market and garment exporting, he is also a dedicated researcher in human rights, gaining insights from diverse communities across the nation.

Beyond the boardroom, Mr. Illyas Muhamed has actively contributed to over 10 NGOs, evolving into a formidable social worker. Recognising his steadfast commitment, the Indian Human Rights Council has appointed him as the President of the Karnataka State Police Protection.

Illyas Mohammad holds pivotal roles in esteemed organisations, serving as the NHRC State Advisor and providing invaluable insights and guidance. Additionally, he assumes the role of HRCI State President and actively contributes to the objectives and initiatives of NHRCCB as the State Secretary. Furthermore, as the HRC State Assistant Director (Social Welfare), Illyas leverages his skills and passion for driving impactful initiatives for societal betterment.

Mr. Illyas’s journey commenced in Bangalore, fueled by a quest for higher education. Despite facing adversity that interrupted his formal studies, his determination remained unshaken. Unfazed, he immersed himself in various industries, gaining expertise in finance and the stock market.

The zenith of his entrepreneurial journey arrived with the establishment of Thairich Venture Pvt. Ltd., marking the commencement of his remarkable success in the garment industry. From modest beginnings, his company expanded its export operations to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, with the Vessel Yard at Mangalore Port standing as a testament to his industrial prowess.



Mr. Illyas Muhamed envisions a future where his impact on society transcends boundaries. As a member of over 20 charitable foundations, he aspires to establish a foundation by 2025 that not only provides care and education for children with disabilities but also fosters their integration into society. His dream project includes installing a specialised school tailored to the unique needs of differently-abled children.

Mr Illyas Muhamed aims to create meaningful employment opportunities for boys and girls from orphanages in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after completing Teacher Training Courses (TTC). A symbol of commitment to community welfare at a young age, he sets an example for the youth by navigating the intersection of business success and a profound sense of social responsibility.

In commerce and compassion, Mr Illyas is proof of the transformative power of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to positively impacting society, particularly through his heartfelt faith in empowering and uplifting the lives of children with disabilities.

For more information, please visit:

illyasofficial.com/

