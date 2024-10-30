Ilumina Health Unveils Revolutionary Wellness Plan with OPD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: Ilumina Health, a new healthtech enterprise, has launched a groundbreaking wellness plan in India, offering a unique approach to both personal and corporate health. This subscription plan focuses on preventative care, providing comprehensive health coverage tailored to benefit homemakers as well as employees.

The latest in their lineup of innovative, patient-centric services is the preventative wellness subscription by Ilumina Health, which offers the opportunity to give its subscribers the gift of good health. Solidifying their commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable to all, this plan ensures that individuals save more and get timely treatment without the stress of financial burdens impacting their healthcare decisions. Ilumina believes in the power of prevention to significantly reduce health risks, avoid expensive treatments, and nurture the well-being of individuals.

With the benefit of this OPD health plan, an individual can save more than 50% of their OPD spends and reduce the risk of hospitalization. With the option to not choose our Inhouse doctor, sharing 50% burden on your favorite doctor's consultation fees, unlimited tele-consultation services available for you, and flexibility in getting lab tests done when needed, one can demonstrate their genuine commitment towards health and well-being with Ilumina Health. By offering these services, individual and organisations can show they truly care about their family and employees’ well-being.

Highlighting the extensive benefits of Ilumina Health Plans, Dr. Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Ilumina Health, said, “We understand that wellness is not a destination, but a way of life. Focusing on preventative healthcare not only makes healthy living more convenient and efficient but also reduces the financial strain on individuals. With the advantage of reimbursement, high consultation fees become less of a concern, enabling regular check-ups for early detection and treatment of health issues. This helps prevent long-term complications, cuts down on medical costs, and eases the burden on the healthcare system. Healthier individuals are more productive and contribute positively to society, making preventative healthcare an essential choice for both individuals and families.”

About Ilumina Health: Ilumina Health offers easy solutions designed to empower employees and their families to lead healthier and happier lives with innovative outpatient benefit plans. Headquartered in Hyderabad, their specialties include OPD, General Wellness, Holistic Health, Mental Health, Diagnostic Test, Tele-Health, and Radiology.

