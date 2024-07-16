IMAGEXX 2024 Summit and Awards to shine in New Delhi on July 18

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 16: Adgully & The PR Post have announced IMAGEXX 2024 Summit and Awards, a premier event for the PR industry, scheduled to take place on July 18, 2024, at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi. This prestigious event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to celebrate excellence in public relations and communication.

IMAGEXX 2024 Summit and Awards will feature thought-provoking sessions, including a keynote address by Rahul Shivshankar, Consulting Editor at Network18, on "Redefining Journalism: The Impact of Independent Media on Mainstream News." The event will also include a panel discussion on "The Future of Public Relations in the Age of AI," chaired by Bhaskar Majumdar, Co-Originator of CommsAdda, with distinguished panelists such as Dr. Navneet Anand, Founder & Director of GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, and Dr. Samir Kapur, Director at Adfactors. Additionally, attendees can look forward to insights from a fireside chat on "Navigating Geopolitics: The Role of Public Policy and ESG in Shaping Global Communication Strategies," featuring Sanghpriya Gautam, Director at Speyside, and Sonal Singh, Head of Corporate Communications at Jindal Stainless.

The highlight of the day will be the anticipated IMAGEXX Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions within the PR industry. "We are thrilled to host IMAGEXX 2024 Summit and Awards in New Delhi. This event is a celebration of the incredible talent and hard work within the PR industry. It provides a unique platform for professionals to come together, share knowledge, and inspire each other," said Bijoya Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Adgully.

IMAGEXX 2024 promises to be an unforgettable event, fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence in public relations. Registration is now open, and we invite all PR professionals, agencies, and enthusiasts to join us in celebrating the best in the industry.

Request your invite at

https://imagexx-awards-2024.adgully.com/requestInvite.php?utm=news

About Adgully

Adgully (https://adgully.com/) is a leading media and advertising portal dedicated to bringing the latest news, insights, and trends from the world of media, marketing, and advertising. With a mission to inform, inspire, and engage, Adgully serves as a vital resource for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

About The PR Post

The PR Post (https://theprpost.com/) is the latest offering from the house of Adgully. It isn't your ordinary website of press releases. Instead, it delivers the inside scoop on the PR world, bringing you industry trends, feature stories, hot news on agency acquisitions, leadership shakeups, and exciting new launches. Stay ahead of the curve and stay updated on the latest industry buzz with The PR Post.

