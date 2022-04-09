Imagine Tresor, one of the biggest and most customer-centric Apple Partners across India, launches a new Apple Store in Iris Broadway, Gurugram, Sec 85

Imagine Tresor, has launched its new Experiential Apple store and exclusive Service Center, at IRIS Broadway in Sec - 85 & 86, Gurugram on April 8 2022. The launch event witnessed the presence of Amanpreet Kaur, Joint Commissioner Income Tax, Dr Baani Yadav, Indian Car Rally Driver, Aman Trehan, Executive Director Trehan Iris, and Kumar Nishant - Business Head, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd, and all Senior team members from the Tresor Family.

With the newly launched store, Imagine Tresor has introduced its fourth authorized Apple store cum service center in Gurugram. Spread across 1,000 sq. ft. area, the store is located on the ground floor and has a complete range of Apple products and suiting ecosystem products range. Besides, the beautiful store, it also has an authorized premium service centre with strong after-sales experience by experienced team members.

MD & CEO, Shaurya Seth, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd said, "We are delighted to add another store in the series in Gurugram. Gurugram is an important market for us and will play an integral role in the overall growth strategy of the company. We are hopeful of expanding with more store launches in the future which will continue to cater to the needs of our customers and bring the experience to newer levels."

Kumar Nishant, Business Head, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd, "We are excited and happy about our new store opening at Iris Broadway and anticipate a great response which could be seen in the euphoria amongst the customers who lined up for the launch. With a complete range of all products under one roof, we endeavor to offer enhanced customer support and after-sales service. Customer Experience is an obsession and not a KRA for our teammates."

"Imagine offers a wide range of Apple products and complementing a range of branded accessories. The store will have an assortment of accessories to help buyers get the most out of the product range. Whether you are looking for a MacBook sleeve or an iPad case, the latest Mac accessories, or the latest music accessories, the store stocks a huge range of accessories for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The store is in the abundance of Apple's full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles, and the entire range of iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watches and beats," said Shravan Kokroo, Head Marketing, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd.

On a celebratory note, the store is running a free service camp from 8th-10th April 2022 for Apple customers. Besides, customers can also avail of a flat 10 per cent off on all Apple products and up to 20 per cent off on accessories from 8th April to 11th April 2022. Customers lined up to grab early bird offers throughout the day.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, "We are glad to have a new Apple's premium reseller Imagine store in our Iris Broadway Mall. Emerged as a one-stop destination to dine, shop and entertain, Iris Broadway has been witnessing great traction from retailers and shoppers. With ever increased interest of investors and shoppers, we at Trehan Iris keep striving to provide not just a brick-and-mortar structure but a lifestyle experience. We are also coming up with one such project in Greater Noida West as well."

Imagine Apple Authorised Reseller lives and breathes Apple. We help you choose the right Mac, iPhone or iPad, or Apple Watch designed to enhance your performance; give you impartial advice on every aspect of your purchase. We offer a complete range of Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and

iPhones, together with a full complement of software and accessories, so you can find everything you need in one place. Imagine is the right place to get expert advice if you are a business or professional user wanting to do more with your Apple products. Imagine is the best place to get your hands on all Apple Products, get demonstrations of the latest Apple products, or attend seminars and events based on the latest technology.

