New Delhi [India] September 25 : On the 10th anniversary of the 'Make in India' initiative Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that "The impact of 'Make in India' shows that Bharat is unstoppable."

PM Modi wrote a blog on the social media site Linkedin and congratulated the people of India.

"Each of you is a pioneer, visionary and innovator, whose tireless efforts have fuelled the success of 'Make in India' and thereby made our nation the focus of global attention as well as curiosity. It is the collective drive, relentless in nature, which has transformed a dream into a powerful movement," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the effort started 10 years back and is showing results now. In 2014 India has only two mobile manufacturing units and we used to import most of the mobiles.

"In 2014, we had only two mobile manufacturing units in the entire country. Today, that number has risen to over 200. Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere Rs1,556 crore to an astounding Rs1.2 lakh crore - a mind-boggling 7500% increase! Today, 99% of mobile phones used in India are Made in India. We've become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally," PM Modi wrote.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted some key achievements in various sectors. The PM wrote, "In steel, India has become a net exporter of finished steel, with production increasing by over 50 per cent since 2014. The semiconductor manufacturing sector has attracted investments of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Five semiconductor plants have been approved which will have a combined capacity of more than 7 crore chips per day."

"In renewable energy sector, India has become the 4th largest producer globally. Capacity increased by over 400 per cent in last ten years. India's Electric vehicle industry, which was non-existent in 2014, is now worth USD 3 billion. In defence production, India has done wonders and its exports have soared from Rs 1,000 crores to Rs 21,000 crore, exporting to 85 countries," his blog said.

The PM further said that in the toys sector, India's exports have jumped by 239 per cent and imports have halved. It has not only benefitted the local manufacturers and sellers but also India's children are getting make in India toys.

PM Modi also mentioned made in India icons like Vande Bharat trains, BrahMos missiles, and the mobile phones in our hands - all proudly bear the Make in India label. From electronics to the space sector, it represents Indian ingenuity and quality.

PM Modi wrote that the PLI scheme are game changers for Make in India initiatives. "The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been game changers, enabling investments of thousands of crores and generating lakhs of jobs. We have also made significant strides in ease of doing business."

On India's MSMEs, PM Modi wrote that 4.91 crore MSMEs are contributing 30.1 per cent of the GDP and have generated over 21.17 crore employment.

"India is 3rd largest tech-driven startup of the world, and 45 per cent of them are from Tier II and Tier III cities. Over 1 crore patents are granted since 2014. India is on the path to becoming the manufacturing and innovation powerhouse of the world." PM Modi said.

