Imperfecto and Khubani up their Game this Summers

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Belcibo Hospitality - a chain of restaurants by Suresh Madan, Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan, the dynamic father-son trio is the group that has given the new meaning to Delhi's Food & Nightlife. 9 years, 12 high-energy Imperfecto bars and a nightclub since its launch in 2013, and the recent acquisition of Hong Kong club in Hyatt Andaz, which is now known as Khubani, Belcibo Hospitality has come a long way! We began with the endeavor of becoming the leader in creating high-energy bar experience and a brand that is hand made. It looked like an enormous task at the start of our first outlet but with the backing of each other and the best team, we were able to achieve our dreams. We are always persistent in aiming high and exceeding expectations, one step at a time! Our defining principle has always been creating a high-energy experience and a place that has a personal touch attached to it. It feels great to know that people are enjoying our places and they keep coming back to us, Says Suresh Madan.

Imperfecto and Khubani are known brands now, they are best known for their new innovations, which they keep on doing.

Recently Imperefcto has introduced a very innovative Beer buzz campaign where one can buy beer at Only Rs. 25. Throughout the month of May, Imperfecto is offering ice-cold beers for just 25 Rupees. Perfect for sipping on a warm evening or sharing with friends over a plate of delicious food, Imperfecto's Beer Buzz will keep you coming back for more. Don't let this opportunity pass you by - come join the buzz today!

The Director of Imperfecto, Naresh Madan thought it'll be a great opportunity to provide people some respite from the heat by making them be in a comfortable environment with a good ambiance to enjoy a couple of drinks without having to shell out a bomb. It's a step towards making Imperfecto more accessible to a wider audience.

Khubani has popularized and re invented Sufi nights in Delhi, and now they have taken up the mission to re-define Sunday Brunches. Family brunch events are a great way to encourage quality time and bonding without the distractions of technology. By providing an opportunity for families to disconnect from their devices and connect with each other, the Khubani team is helping to promote healthier habits and stronger relationships. Sunday brunch is also a wonderful tradition that allows families to come together and enjoy good food and conversation, creating lasting memories and strengthening familial bonds and making new friends too in the process. It's heartening to see Khubani's leadership encourages its business in taking proactive steps to promote family values and encourage healthy behaviors, Concludes Sharad Madan.

