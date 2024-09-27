Impetus Technologies Enters Hall of Fame as One of the Winners in Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women 2024

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27: Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce its achievement as one of the 2024 Best Companies for Women in India. Not only has Impetus emerged as a leader in fostering an inclusive workplace, but the company has also earned a coveted spot in the "Best Companies - Hall of Fame", an honor reserved for organizations that have consistently featured in five editions of the study.

This dual recognition reflects a significant milestone in Impetus Technologies' commitment to nurturing talent and creating a thriving, inclusive environment where individuals can excel.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus Technologies, added, "Impetus has long championed women empowerment and diversity, embedding them into the core of our organizational values. We are committed to fostering an equitable workplace where talent thrives, irrespective of background, which is in line with our vision to lead in inclusive excellence."

Our SHEroes program, a volunteer-led initiative, focuses on the continuous development and empowerment of women at Impetus, offering a strong support system that extends beyond work-life. We also prioritize the well-being of women, especially during maternity, offering dedicated support and counseling both during and after their leave. With a firm focus on safety, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy on workplace harassment, ensuring a secure environment for our women employees. Additionally, we remain committed to developing women leaders, actively creating opportunities for them in senior management roles.

Avtar, set up in 2000, is India's first diversity advocate & workplace inclusion expert. Stepping into its 25th glorious year, renowned for the extensive work in the space of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and more specifically, women's workforce participation, Avtar is now an ISO 20700 Certified firm.

