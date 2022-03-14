Impetus Technologies Opens Offices in Pune and Hyderabad, Hiring 2500+ Employees

As part of the growth strategy, has announced to open its research and development centres in Pune and Hyderabad.

The company is growing fast and is expected to add more than 2,500 people across India in 2022. Impetus is targeting to hire 2000+ experienced cloud and data engineering professionals across levels and 500+ fresh engineers.

Senior Vice President, Operations and Human Empowerment, Sanjeev Agrawal, said "We are well placed to attract top talent as we have reputation as an expert in big data and cloud. In addition, people are aware of our work culture, people practices and growth we provide to their careers. Impetus is growing rapidly, and these new facilities will help us accelerate our growth further."

The company already has its offices in NOIDA, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Indore. Headquartered in Las Gatos, USA, Impetus also has its office in Canada.

