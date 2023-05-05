Important Tips for NEET 2023 aspirants by NEET Biology Educator Vicky Vaswani

New Delhi (India), May 5: With the NEET 2023 exam just around the corner on May 7, 2023, NEET Mentor Vicky Vaswani shares essential last-minute revision tips for students as they get ready for the big day. The admit card was released a short time ago on Wednesday, May 3 2023 and students can download it from the NTA website.

Students shouldn’t worry about leaked NEET question papers, instead focus on their last minute strategy. Vicky Vaswani Sir, Ex-Allen, ex-Aakash, and ex-Physicswallah faculty, recommends focusing on the following last-minute revision tips for Biology to ace the upcoming exam:

1. Glance through each and every diagram of NCERT: Visual learning is critical for biology, and students should take the time to thoroughly review diagrams from the NCERT textbooks to boost their understanding and retention.

2. Revise essential topics: Revise Genetics, Ecology, Biotechnology, Animal and Plant Physiology. Students should allocate at least 2-3 days before the exam to revise these concepts and ensure a strong foundation.

3. Solve Previous Year Questions (PYQs): Tackling questions from NEET exams between 2013-2022 will familiarize students with the exam pattern and help them identify their areas of strength and weakness. Practicing these questions is crucial for building confidence and improving time management skills.

4. Join the NEET Mentor WhatsApp group: Join Vicky Vaswani’s Whatsapp group for additional support, updates, and access to free mock tests. This group will be a valuable resource throughout the entire NEET journey, from exam preparation to the final counseling process.

Vicky Vaswani or Vicky Sir as he is lovingly called by his students is an experienced NEET mentor and seasoned faculty member for over 16 years. He has helped students score 360/360 in NEET biology. He is committed to helping students excel in their medical entrance examinations and his mission is to help a million students realize the dream of becoming a doctor. By following these expert tips and maintaining a positive mindset, students will be better prepared to face the challenges of the NEET 2023 exam and achieve their dreams of becoming a Doctor. For more information and to join the NEET Mentor WhatsApp group, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/vickysir

