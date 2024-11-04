IMPPA Sets Sail at IFFI 2024: A Landmark Yacht Pavilion on Goa's Mandovi River for Industry Collaboration and Celebration

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), through the efforts of its President Abhay Sinha and senior committee members like Bobby Bedi, Nishant Ujjwal, Sushama Shiromanee, Atul Patel, Tinu Verma, and Yusuf Shaikh, representing India's largest producer body with over 25,000 members, is thrilled to announce that this year for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, IMPPA will participate in Goa with a brand new Yacht as their IMPPA booth.

Video link to the Trailer Launch - http://www.imppa.info/pdf/videoClip.mp4

This is the first-ever initiative by any Indian film company or Association to allow a platform like Cannes Film Festival to all the delegates and Producer members visiting Goa for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from November 20th to 28th, 2024, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).

This Yacht will be parked right opposite the festival venue at Marriott in Goa's Mandovi River.

The IMPPA Yacht will serve as a unique and vibrant hub throughout the festival, designed exclusively for the benefit of producers, industry professionals, and media representatives. The celebrity-led opening ceremony on November 21 will mark the start of an exciting series of activities, including master classes, film and trailer launches, felicitation of top actors and dignitaries from the Film Industry and a range of events aimed at celebrating and advancing the Indian film industry.

Key highlights of the IMPPA Yacht include:

* Master Classes from FIAPF & other Expert Sessions: Industry veterans and experts will lead insightful master classes, providing invaluable knowledge on filmmaking, production, and storytelling to both established and emerging talents.

* Film Launches and Trailer Events: The Yacht will serve as a premier venue for showcasing new projects and film trailers, offering a dedicated platform for filmmakers to reach audiences and industry influencers.

* Welcoming and Felicitating top Industry stars & technicians : IMPPA will honor notable achievers in Indian cinema, including this year's Oscar entries, celebrating excellence and inspiring the film fraternity.

The IMPPA Yacht will also provide exclusive spaces for press interviews and conferences with government officials, celebrities, and key figures from the entertainment industry. This setup is designed to foster meaningful dialogues and provide media representatives with an ideal setting for in-depth coverage and interviews.

Additionally, IMPPA will be making several announcements on the Yacht focused on new initiatives and support programs specifically designed to benefit producers, furthering IMPPA's commitment to strengthening the Indian film industry.

The IMPPA Yacht on the Mandovi River promises to be a groundbreaking addition to IFFI 2024, providing a unique platform for collaboration, celebration, and the advancement of Indian cinema.

