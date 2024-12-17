IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) and Aabir Bio-Services Foundation Join Hands for Research and Innovation

New Delhi [India], December 17: Institute of Management & Studies (IMS) Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has taken a monumental step in fostering research and innovation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aabir Bio-Services Foundation (ABSF), Noida. The ceremony, held at the IMS Ghaziabad University Courses Campus, marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, research excellence, and joint initiatives.

A Landmark Partnership

This MoU signifies a shared vision between IMS Ghaziabad and ABSF to create a dynamic ecosystem that bridges academia and industry. Both organisations are committed to leveraging their expertise and resources to advance research and innovation in key areas such as biosciences, information technology, and interdisciplinary studies.

The agreement encompasses several collaborative activities, including:

Joint Supervision of Students: Offering students the opportunity to work under the guidance of both IMS and ABSF experts on innovative research projects.

Research Projects: Undertaking cutting-edge projects that address contemporary challenges in various fields, with a focus on creating practical solutions.

Training Programs: Organizing skill development and capacity-building programs for students and professionals.

Conferences and Seminars: Hosting academic and industry-focused events to facilitate knowledge dissemination.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Creation: Encouraging the development and protection of innovative ideas and technologies.

A Successful Beginning

The MoU ceremony was a resounding success, attended by senior representatives, faculty members, and students from both organizations. The event laid a strong foundation for a promising collaboration that will significantly contribute to academic and research excellence.

In his address, a senior representative from IMS Ghaziabad expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

“This collaboration with Aabir Bio-Services Foundation reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a globalized world. Together, we will drive meaningful research and create impactful solutions.”

A representative from ABSF echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of bridging academia and industry to tackle complex challenges and foster sustainable growth.

IMS Ghaziabad: A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1990, IMS Ghaziabad has consistently been at the forefront of quality education and research. Founded by a group of visionaries and intellectuals, the institution has a rich legacy of stimulating innovative environments that empower students with knowledge, values, and professional skills.

IMS Ghaziabad has evolved over the past 34 years into a prestigious institution offering diversified professional skills and research education in areas such as:

Management Studies

International Business

Information Technology

Biosciences

Engineering

Journalism

The institution operates across three campuses:

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus)

IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Engineering College

Accolades and Achievements

IMS Ghaziabad's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive rankings and accreditations:

2nd in Placementsamong top private institutes in India (Times B School 2023 Survey).

3rd in Northern India/Delhi NCR(Times B School 2023 Survey).

7th in All Indiafor Top BBA Institutes (Times B School Survey 2023).

Recognized as the Best Private Business Schoolby ASSOCHAM and CEGR.

Accredited by NAACwith an ‘A' grade.

Affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

Awarded Status of 12 (B) by UGC for Research Excellence and focus in Academic Development

IMS Ghaziabad's world-class infrastructure and technology-integrated campus, strategically located in the NCR, provide students with a pragmatic experience to thrive in today's competitive global environment.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

The partnership with ABSF aligns seamlessly with IMS Ghaziabad's vision of fostering a culture of research and innovation. This collaboration will empower students and researchers to tackle real-world challenges through interdisciplinary approaches and cutting-edge technologies.

By integrating academia and industry, IMS Ghaziabad aims to produce skilled professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to the economy and society. The partnership will also enable the institution to align its research endeavors with global trends and priorities, further enhancing its impact and relevance.

About Aabir Bio-Services Foundation (ABSF)

ABSF, Noida, is a leading organization dedicated to advancing research and development in the field of biosciences. With a focus on innovation, ABSF works on projects that address critical challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability. The foundation collaborates with academic institutions and industry partners to foster knowledge exchange and drive impactful solutions.

Building a Future of Possibilities

The collaboration between IMS Ghaziabad and ABSF is a testament to the power of partnerships in driving progress. By pooling their strengths and expertise, the two organizations aim to create a lasting impact on the academic, industrial, and societal fronts.

IMS Ghaziabad is committed to ensuring that this partnership yields tangible benefits for its students, faculty, and stakeholders. Through joint initiatives, the institution aims to inspire a new generation of leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of a globalized world.

IMS Ghaziabad's Commitment to Excellence

With a robust alumni network of over 35,000 professionals, IMS Ghaziabad continues to uphold its tradition of excellence in education and research. The institution's holistic approach to education emphasizes integrity, tolerance, and mutual respect, ensuring that students are not only skilled professionals but also responsible global citizens.

This partnership with ABSF marks another milestone in IMS Ghaziabad's journey of fostering innovation, empowering students, and shaping the future of education and research in India.

