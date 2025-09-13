IMS Proschool Strengthens Its Position as India’s 1st Destination for Accounting and Finance Courses

New Delhi [India], September 13: IMS Proschool, an initiative of IMS (established in 1977 and ranked the 4th most trusted education brand in the AC Nielsen & Brand Equity Survey), has reaffirmed its position as the leading destination for Accounting, Finance, and Business Analytics education in India. With over two decades of experience in mentoring students, IMS Proschool continues to deliver globally recognized certifications, industry-focused training, and transparent placement assistance. Backed by 100+ expert tutors, 17 centers across India, and a record of 50,000+ students upskilled, Proschool has become synonymous with trust and quality in professional education.

Future-Ready Courses at Proschool

IMS Proschool offers programs tailored for the most in-demand career paths:

Finance: CFA, CFP, Investment Banking Operations, Financial Modeling

CFA, CFP, Investment Banking Operations, Financial Modeling Accounting: ACCA, US CMA, CIMA, CPA, IFRS

ACCA, US CMA, CIMA, CPA, IFRS Business & Analytics: Business Analytics, Marketing Analytics

Students often search for Proschool CFA or Proschool ACCA, reinforcing the institute's reputation as a leader in professional finance and accounting certifications.

Why IMS Proschool is #1 for Finance and Accounting Education

Legacy of Trust: Part of IMS, building careers since 1977.

Part of IMS, building careers since 1977. Global Certifications: Affiliated with CIMA, ACCA, FPSB India, and other international bodies.

Affiliated with CIMA, ACCA, FPSB India, and other international bodies. Expert Faculty: 100+ industry professionals delivering active, application-based learning.

100+ industry professionals delivering active, application-based learning. Proven Success: Over 25,000 students trained and placed in leading organizations.

Over 25,000 students trained and placed in leading organizations. Transparent Placements: Students can view real data of placements

Students can view real data of placements Career Support: Resume building, mock interviews, curated job matching, and mentorship.

Resume building, mock interviews, curated job matching, and mentorship. Flexible Learning: Options for classroom, online, and hybrid training to suit every learner.

Continuing on its tradition of introducing cutting edge program, IMS Proschool has launched creditized programs for the first time in India. Now when you study for international certification programs like CFA, CFP, ACCA or skill enhancement programs like Financial Modeling or Business Analytics, you have the options of gaining government approved certification with academic credits. These academic credits will reflect in students' digilocker and can be exchanged to earn advanced degrees like MBA. So the student can earn degrees without studying separately.

Speaking on the announcement, IMS Proschool said:

“We are excited to bring dual benefits to our students. They can now earn international certifications as well as government approved qualifications when they study at IMS Proschool. This is a unique value that Proschool has been able to create after the flexibility was introduced through the NCrF under the National Education Policy 2020”

About IMS Proschool

IMS Proschool Pvt. Ltd is one of India's leading institutions for career-focused professional education. Proschool is recognized for pioneering active learning and delivering courses that combine academic rigor with practical application. The institute also works with corporates and government initiatives under the PPP model to bridge India's skill gap in finance, accounting, business, and analytics.

For more information and enrolment:

Website: https://www.proschoolonline.com

Email: info@proschoolonline.com

