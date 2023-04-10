In a first, KICK-EV, A dependable EV Partner with 5-year free warranty from tyres to battery launching soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (/NewsVoir): KICK-EV, one of the newest entrants in the electric 2-wheeler segment under the umbrella of AUTO i CARE, India's premier roadside assistance provider is all set to launch electric 2-wheeler "Smassh", An affordable, dependable commuting partner in this fiscal.

To kickstart the bookings, KICK-EV and AUTO i CARE have made a blockbuster announcement together of offering free 5 years after-sales service with warranty for "Smassh".

Sagar Joshi Founder KICK-EV and AUTO-i-CARE shared, "For a quintessential middle class buying a vehicle has always been an emotion and the family wants to cherish it for a longer span of life. Touching upon this, KICK-EV is proud to introduce "Smassh" to the Indian market which offers 5 years of free after sales service for all the KICK-EV bikes across all variants. With AUTO-i-CARE, we already have established a healthy network of affiliated service centers across the country. This will ensure that our consumers are hassle-free from the stress of finding the closest service center and can enjoy the pleasures of riding the bike. KICK-EV hopes to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, thus reducing India's dependence on fossil fuels."

The brand philosophy will stay true to its roots of providing strong after sales services to its consumers. Building on this, KICK-EV will set the tone for FY23-'24 with EV transformation, and roll out a series of new electric 2-wheelers in different segments ranging between 2000 watts to 5000 watts.

"Smassh" has an incredible range of 160kms with 3.5Kw battery which on a single charge with top speed of 75kms an hour. The long-range will ease the range nervousness considering the developing EV charging infrastructure in the country. The e-scooters fast charging with a Micro D Smart Intelligent charger is a breeze with the bike getting 80% charged within 1 hour with 3.5 hrs for full charge. The EV comes with loads of unique features like Cruise Control, Combi Brake System, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, GPS, Alloy Wheels, Smart Connectivity and more. Delivery time is 45 days for KICK-EV bikes as these e-scooters are customized to the consumers tastes and style.

The bike is available in 6 scintillating colours like Citrine Yellow, Garnet Red, Iolite Blue, Obsidian Black, Petalite Silver, and Zircon White. "Smassh" is adorned with alloy wheels with 120/70-12 (tubeless) front and rear tyres which are capable of handling rough Indian conditions. The bike is decked with LED lights which are powerful giving a sense a security to the riders.

This tie-up will allow KICK-EV to use the robust affiliated network of over 58000 garages and local mechcs to provide quality after sales service to its consumers across the country. Under the 5-year warranty, key parts like the motor, controller, and convertor will be covered and also parts like the chassis, drivetrain, and tyres will be under warranty. The e-scooter will be available in 6 vibrant colours.

The bike is priced competitively at Rs.1.75lacs inclusive of taxes and the Free 5-year after-sales service with warranty.

KICK-EV, is an India electric two-wheeler company, which is the EV manufacturing vertical of premier roadside assistance player AUTO i CARE, founded in 2015. The garage chain aggregator app has affiliated over 58,000 garages across 1100 cities pan India since inception. The company was instrumental in bringing the unorgzed Roadside Assistance market under one umbrella. With the formation of KICK-EV, in 2020 the company is geared up to diversify its EV portfolio, promising new commuter-centric models.

For more information: kickev.com.

