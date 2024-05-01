In respite for people amid LS polls, prices of commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 19

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Bringing a measure of respite to the people amid the polling for the 18th Lok Sabha, oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19 per unit with immediate effect.

The retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would be now Rs 1745.50 in Delhi, sources said.

Last month, the price was cut by Rs 30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder at Rs 1764.50.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has often taken potshots at the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre for failing to rein in fuel prices and its ripple effect on the prices of essential food items and other commodities.

While the precise reasons behind the price decrease remain undisclosed, various factors, such as changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, likely contribute to such adjustments.

Revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

