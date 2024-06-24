Inadev India Climbs to Top 25 in Great Place To Work India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024 List!

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24: Inadev India is thrilled to announce that we have been named one of Top 25 India's Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place To Work® India for 2024-25! This is our second consecutive year on this prestigious list, and we are proud to be ranked at 22nd now - climbing from the Top 100 last year!

This upward climb is a testament to Inadev India's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. We are incredibly proud of our team and the collaborative, supportive environment we've built together.

Vinay Binjrajka, Inadev's President of Commercial Business says, "At Inadev India, we take pride in our workplace culture for a few important reasons. We provide a comprehensively positive work environment to build personal and professional growth, innovation, and collaboration. Our team-building activities and well-rounded training opportunities are crucial in cultivating a skilled and motivated team."

Great Place To Work® is a globally recognized certification for workplace culture, known for its rigorous methodology backed by 30 years of data. The assessment process involves capturing employee experiences through surveys and comparing them with data from over 100 million employees worldwide. This ensures an objective and data-driven approach to identifying truly outstanding workplaces. Their recognition is a testament to Inadev India's dedication to employee well-being and professional growth.

Investing in Our People, Driving Innovation

At Inadev India, our greatest asset is our people. We invest heavily in their learning and development, equipping them with the latest technologies and industry knowledge. Smitanjana Dasgupta, the Director for Human Resources at Inadev India says, "The well-being of our Inadever's is the focus of our employee engagement activities and is a core goal at Inadev India. We foster an inclusive environment where we celebrate diversity and empower our team to achieve their highest potential. We do this through consistent and targeted support activities for building mental and physical health, awareness, and collaboration." Our culture fosters growth, celebrates achievements, and champions teamwork.

This recognition by Great Place To Work® India is a significant honor. It validates our dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace where our employees can thrive. We are thrilled to build on this success and strengthen our position as a leading employer of choice in India.

Inadev India: A Culture of Growth and Success

Inadev India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Inadev Corporation, provides comprehensive IT and ITeS solutions to government and commercial clients across North America, Australia, India, and South Asia. We leverage our extensive experience and expertise to deliver complex, custom IT solutions at scale, ensuring security, compliance, and a focus on customer success.

Abhishek Goel, Chief Operating Officer at Inadev India, says, "Our commitment to professional growth, continuous learning, and a positive work-life balance makes Inadev a great place to build a fulfilling career! In addition, our dedication towards innovation and being on the technological front equips Inadevers to move with the fast-paced growth in the tech world."

Connect with Inadev India on LinkedIn for more updates and insights!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor