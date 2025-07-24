Inauguration of Leprocare Multispeciality Hospital in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 24: A 40-bedded Laparocare Multispeciality Hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities was inaugurated on 20th July in Surat city. The hospital was inaugurated by Hon'ble MLA Mr. Arvind Rana, renowned industrialist Mr. Kamalvijay Tulsiyan, and retired Professor New Civil Hospital Dr. Prahlad Rai.

Laparocare Multispeciality Hospital will operate 24*7 with emergency services and will provide treatment for various diseases by a team of 18 specialist doctors. This team includes Dr. Tejas S. Jariwala (Laparoscopic Surgeon), Dr. Rohan Jariwala (Physician), Dr. Prashant Patel (Neurosurgeon), Dr. Shameem Sheikh (Physician), Dr. Hardik Patel (Chest Physician and Intensivist). Also included in the hospital are Dr. Vijesh Rajput (Physician and Intensivist), Dr. Aashka Shah (Skin Specialist), Dr. Ruta Savj Shah (Neurophysician), Dr. Krupa Majmudar (Dietician), Dr. Payal Modi (Physiotherapist), Dr. Ram Patel (Urosurgeon), Dr. Anas A. Sheikh (Orthopedic Surgeon), Dr. Viralkant Chaudhary (Plastic Surgeon), Dr. Twinkle Patel (ENT Surgeon), Dr. Pranav Pachchigar (Psychiatrist), Dr. Mrunal Modi (Acupuncturist and Physiotherapist), Dr. Satish Desai (Radiologist), and Dr. Ketan Jagirdar (Pathologist). The hospital also offers advanced facilities such as X-ray, Sonography, and Medical Store, providing complete healthcare services under one roof.

The foundation of this hospital was laid by Dr. Tejas Jariwala, under whose leadership this expert team will remain dedicated to patient care.

Located at White Wings Majoris, near Kailash Nagar Circle, Majura Gate, Surat. Laparocare Multispeciality Hospital will set a new benchmark in healthcare services for the citizens of Surat and provide high-quality treatment.

For Contact:

Laparocare Multispeciality Hospital

White Wings Majeris, Kailash Nagar Circle, Majura Gate, Surat.

Phone: 951 2462222, 0261 2462222

