Income Tax seize Rs 26 crore cash after raids against Nashik-based jewellers

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : The Income Tax Department has launched searches on Maharashtra's Nashik-based Surana Jewellers in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by its proprietor.

According to IT department officials, about Rs 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted "wealth" worth Rs 90 crore have been seized during the searches.

Further details on these searches are awaited.

