Indegene ties up with Microsoft to leverage generative AI for the Medical Industry

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Indegene partnered with Microsoft on Thursday to leverage generative AI for the medical industry, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

The partnership aims to help empower global life sciences companies to scale up the adoption of enterprise-grade Generative AI (GenAI) services, driving faster innovation.

Indegene provides digitally enabled commercialization services for the life sciences sector, emerging biotech, and medical device firms.

"GenAI presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity for life sciences companies to modernize business processes and reimagine the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations throughout the value chain. Using GenAI, we're closely working with many of our clients to solve specific business problems, with nearly 50 real-world use cases already in an advanced pilot stage", said Tarun Mathur, CTO, of Indegene.

Both companies have committed to developing resources in highly specialized medical and technology tools to co-innovate generative AI services and workflows across commercial, medical, regulatory, and clinical functions.

"With a focus on the right use cases, a responsible and compliant approach to scaling up, and shared learnings, we put generative AI to work for our clients", added Tarun.

Under the agreement, one of the key initiatives is the Content Super App, which uses Azure OpenAI Service. This modular content value chain simplifies content creation and tagging for life sciences companies, offering a comprehensive view of the content process. It enhances content creation speed, personalizes content, and introduces new conversation formats.

Additionally, it streamlines creative and video transformation, effectively engaging healthcare professionals, patients, and payers.

Generative AI capabilities are also revolutionizing the medical content value chain. Indegene's solutions accelerate the authoring of key documents like Clinical Study Reports (CSRs) and Protocols by sourcing content from relevant literature. This ensures compliance across clinical and regulatory domains.

"Generative AI is profoundly shaping every industry, including life sciences, by offering unprecedented avenues for healthcare technology advancements. According to a Microsoft-commissioned study conducted by IDCi, a staggering 79 per cent of healthcare organizations have now embraced AI. This demonstrates that the tangible business value of this transformation is indisputable" said Alok Lall, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India & South Asia.

In terms of data management and analytics for clinical trials, Indegene's solutions, using Microsoft Fabric, enhance data ingestion and refinement processes. It also facilitates effortless reporting and ensures governance.

The company added that the agreement results in proficient analytics, compliance adherence, and agility in business operations, providing a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

