Independent Reserve partners golfer Shannon Tan and Extra•Ordinary People for "Better Together" community initiative

Singapore, June 25: To commemorate its 11th anniversary, Independent Reserve (IR) - the first licensed cryptocurrency exchange for all investors in Singapore - is proud to unveil its new corporate responsibility initiative, "Better Together".

Drawing on the power of partnership for greater societal good, IR will support the dreams and aspirations of everyday Singaporeans through meaningful collaboration. To kick off its efforts this year, IR has partnered with accomplished Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan and adopted Extra•Ordinary People as its Singaporean charity of choice.

Lasanka Perera, CEO of Independent Reserve Singapore said: "With 11 years in the market, Independent Reserve has grown to become a trusted name in the crypto industry. We are deeply committed to Singapore and see it as our civic duty to contribute to community.

"'Better Together' is a new chapter for us, where we'll support causes that resonate with our core values of respect, integrity, inclusion and collaboration."

Better support for local talent, raising education and awareness around golf

IR is delighted to sponsor Shannon Tan, a pioneer in golf for Singapore and the region.

At just 20 years of age, Shannon has had a remarkable rise in the game. She became the first ever Singaporean to secure a full Ladies European Tour (LET) card in December 2023, and went on to achieve the rare feat of winning a tournament on her LET debut, when she triumphed in the season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2024.

Shannon's achievements have continued apace, with an impressive T3 at the Ladies Italian Open earlier this month. Her strong performances so far this season have contributed towards a high placing well within the top 60 of the Women's Olympics Golf Rankings, with the field for the Paris Games due to be confirmed next week. Her overall attitude and performances embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence that IR seeks to support.

Through this important partnership, Shannon will work with a brand that supports her development and growth as a player, while also aligning with her strong beliefs on nurturing the local grassroots golfing community in Singapore and promoting the growth of the game across the wider region.

Shannon said: "It is a genuine honour to partner Independent Reserve in their 'Better Together' initiative. One of my long-term goals is to generate interest in golf among the next generation of grassroots golfers in Singapore and the wider region. This ambition has always felt important to me, and through this collaboration, we can promote the sport and inspire others to pursue their dreams on and off the golf course."

Better inclusion & diversity by supporting special needs individuals

IR has also committed to supporting better inclusion and diversity by adopting Extra•Ordinary People - a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs and fostering an inclusive society where everyone can thrive.

Marking its second year partnering with Extra•Ordinary People, the exchange will work to raise awareness and support for individuals with special needs. Longer-term efforts will include fundraising events and more educational campaigns aimed at driving greater awareness and uplifting local communities.

"We are delighted to join forces with Independent Reserve for their 'Better Together' initiative," said Ivan Chin, CEO of Extra•Ordinary People. "Their dedication to supporting individuals with special needs aligns with our mission to create an inclusive society, and we are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have."

On the partnerships, Perera said: "We're extremely proud to support Shannon on her golfing journey. We see many shared synergies in working together - our disciplined and calculated approach to risk as a business mirrors Shannon's level-headedness on the course and her mindset towards her play. The collaboration also reflects IR's long-standing heritage and culture of sportsmanship. which encourages mateship, fair play, and resilience. We hope to inspire many more young Singaporeans to embrace golf as an accessible, healthy sport."

"Extra•Ordinary People's dedication to empowering individuals with unique challenges aligns perfectly with our values of respect, inclusivity and social responsibility. We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting organizations that make a tangible difference in people's lives. Together, we can set an example and help create a society where everyone has the chance to succeed and contribute meaningfully," Perera added.

Corporate citizenry at Independent Reserve's core

IR has always strived to play its part as a corporate citizen to local communities, in line with its beliefs of creating a supportive environment for all to thrive. In Singapore, IR worked with the World Corporate Golf Challenge team to raise funds for Community Chest - the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service.

Since 2019, IR has committed to help offset carbon emissions through various initiatives as a corporate partner of the Trillion Tree Foundation, as well as with Climeworks, a Swiss-based firm which captures CO2 from the air with its cutting-edge technology.

In Australia, IR is the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of The Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife and its Tokens for Humanity non-fungible tokens (NFT) project. Under which, the Ethereum community can purchase NFTs that plant real-life trees in fire and flood-damaged areas to conserve habitats.

"Celebrating our 11th anniversary with the launch of 'Better Together' is a testament to our commitment to excellence, not only in the crypto space but also in our community," said Perera. "We look forward to making a meaningful impact through these partnerships."

About Independent Reserve

Founded in 2013, Independent Reserve is Singapore's trusted cryptocurrency exchange. Independent Reserve is the first exchange licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide a secure platform for trading and investing in Bitcoin and other digital assets. With a focus on trust and safety, the exchange serves discerning traders and investors by offering competitive fees, advanced trading tools, and comprehensive educational resources. Adhering to the highest standards of governance, compliance, and security, Independent Reserve empowers institutions and individuals in Singapore to confidently navigate the world of cryptocurrencies.

About Shannon Tan

Shannon Tan is a professional Singaporean golfer on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Having embarked on her golfing journey since she was 5 years old, Shannon went on to compete in many prestigious international amateur golf tournaments throughout her junior days. She represented Singapore at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship, Queen Sirikit Cup and also represented APAC at the Patsy Hankins Trophy. Her talent and dedication led to a full ride-scholarship at Texas Tech University where she achieved a T-4 finish at the NCAA Division I golf regionals. She also won the 2023 Singapore Ladies Masters, a professional event on the China LPGA Tour, as an amateur.

Shannon made history as the first Singaporean to secure a full LET card, earning it by finishing tied-8th at Q-School in December 2023. Shannon turned professional in January 2024 and finished second at the Webex Players Series Murray River in her professional debut. She then went on to win on her LET debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February 2024.

Passionate about inspiring the next generation, the 20-year-old aspires to become a role model for aspiring athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams on and off the course.

About Extra•Ordinary People

Extra•Ordinary People was established in July 2017 as a registered charity with IPC (Institute of Public Character) status. Our core mission is to champion inclusivity and support persons with special needs through community-driven initiatives. From early childhood to adulthood, we journey alongside individuals and their families, fostering independence and actively working towards a more inclusive society. We call ourselves Extra•Ordinary People because we are all ordinary people who make the conscious decision to go the extra mile.

