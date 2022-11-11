Index of Industrial Production grew 3.1 pc to 133.5 in Sept

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for the month of September, with the base year as 2011-12, grew 3.1 per cent to 133.5, according to an official statement released on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) data, the indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of September 2022 stand at 99.5, 134.3 and 187.4, respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

The IIP had risen 4.4 per cent in September 2021, the data showed.

According to use-based classification, the indices stand at 128.2 for primary goods, 102.9 for capital goods, 145.8 for intermediate goods and 155.8 for infrastructure/ construction goods for the month of September 2022. Further, the indices for consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 125.1 and 136.9 respectively for the month of September 2022.

Release of the index for October 2022 will be on Monday.

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six-week lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments, accoding to the MoSPI statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor