INDEXPLUS - Mumbai, 2025 to Spotlight Innovation, Style and Industry Synergy from 30 May to 1 June

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: INDEXPLUS 2025 returns to Mumbai from 30 May to 1 June as India's leading trade fair for furniture, design, and interiors. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the event connects top innovators and decision-makers, reflecting the industry's shift toward ergonomic, modular, and sustainable solutions for modern living and workspaces. Strategically located to serve Western and Southern India, it stands as a key business platform for design insight and growth.

* 200+ Leading Brands

* 100+ New Product Launches

* Expert-Led Conferences & Technical Sessions

* Special Zones & Trend Showcases for Niche Interests

INDIA: A Rising Powerhouse in Furniture & Design

"With our furniture market now valued at over USD 32 Billion, India ranks fourth globally and second in Asia-Pacific. INDEXPLUS opens the gateway to this thriving ecosystemwhere design, technology, sustainability, and innovation converge," states Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India.

INDEXPLUS will cover a full spectrum: Living, Kitchen, Dining, Bedding, Outdoor Furniture, Mattresses, Seating, Workstations, Institutional Interiors, Decor, Artifacts, Floor Coverings, and Furnishings - offering comprehensive sourcing and trend experience for dealers, retailers, architects, designers and professionals.

Designing for Tomorrow's Spaces

Furniture design is rapidly adapting to the needs of modern, multi-functional spaces. Attendees will get a close look at the latest innovations - from ergonomic seating and modular systems to advanced components that prioritize comfort, durability, and flexibility. Whether it's for compact urban living or evolving hybrid work environments, the spotlight will be on smart, space-efficient solutions that blend performance with contemporary style.

Residential Furniture: Personalized Living on the Rise

With D2C brands and digital platforms reaching Tier 2 and 3 cities, India's residential furniture market is growing rapidly, now valued at over USD 20 billion. The surge is driven by demand for modular homes, space-saving designs, smart features, and sustainable materials. Top brands like Advent International, Hanfei Luxury Living, Crystal Furnitech, Phoenix Industries (Sri Lanka), Urbanhome by ARTASIA, Homelane, and more will showcase their latest collections at INDEXPLUS.

Commercial & Institutional Furniture: Powering India's Modern Workplaces

Valued at USD 12 Billion, this segment spans offices, hospitality, healthcare, education & retail. Driven by hybrid work and wellness trends, demand is rising for ergonomic and smart solutions. Explore innovations from top brands like Adinath Furniture Mall, Delite Hitech, ND Chair Parts, Ragam Polymoulds & Saviton Metplast at the Expo.

Decor & Aesthetics: Elevating Interior Expression

India's home decor market, valued at USD 25.5 Billion and growing fast, reflects rising urbanization and evolving tastes. INDEXPLUS will highlight how art and accents shape interiors, with brands including Akara Rugs, Heritage Hut, NEXLIFE by BAJAJ, LG HAUSYS (Wonder Signs) showcasing their latest collections.

Design Highlights: Experience Zones & Special Features

INDEXPLUS 2025 will feature a host of curated experiences and design showcases, including:

* Kudos Gallery - Showcasing architectural brilliance with standout displays by top and emerging architects

* The Art Enclave - Contemporary art, sculpture, and design from renowned Indian galleries

* Innovative Workspace Lab - Next-gen office furniture from Indian and global brands (e.g. Godrej, Viak)

* Trends Design Showcase - 2025's top furniture and decor trends from brands like Kernig Krafts, Woodform, Art Lounge

* ISPF Sleep Pavilion - Innovative sleep solutions by Indian Sleep Products Federation members

INDEXPLUS serves as a bridge between tradition and innovation, aesthetics and function, and most importantly, people and possibility.

Whether you are a dealer, retailer, manufacturer, designer, procurer, or distributor INDEXPLUS Mumbai 2025 is the place to explore trends, build partnerships, and shape the future of interiors.

Be part of INDEXPLUS in Mumbai - and be part of the transformation. Register your visit here: https://n-gage.live/INDEXPLUS2025MUMBAI/visitor/step1

For more information: www.indexplus.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690737/INDEXPLUS_Logo.jpg

