India accelerates green hydrogen initiative

New Delhi [India], June 8 : India took a crucial step towards the demand creation of green hydrogen and its derivatives in the country on Saturday.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) issued a Request for Selection (RfS) to select green ammonia producers for manufacturing green ammonia in India through cost-based competitive bidding, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This initiative falls under Mode 2A of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which is implemented by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The bidding process, covering a total available capacity of 5.39 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) per annum of green ammonia, will be conducted through e-bidding followed by e-reverse auction. The produced green ammonia will be supplied to fertiliser companies.

Earlier, the Ministry had issued Scheme Guidelines for implementing Component II of the SIGHT Programme, specifically focusing on incentivizing the procurement of green ammonia production (under Mode 2A) of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Solar Energy Corporation of India has been selected as the implementing agency for this Scheme.

Within the broader SIGHT Programme ambit, the Ministry has already allocated 4.12 lakh metric tonnes (MT) per annum of green hydrogen production capacity and 1.5 GW per annum of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, inaugurated on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores until FY 2029-30, is poised to contribute significantly to India's endeavour to achieve self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar) through clean energy initiatives. It serves as a beacon for the global clean energy transition.

This mission holds the promise of substantial decarbonisation of the economy, curbing dependence on fossil fuel imports, and positioning India as a frontrunner in both technology and market aspects of Green Hydrogen.

The initiative by the ministry lays the groundwork for a greener, more sustainable future, in alignment with India's commitment to combat climate change and foster inclusive growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor