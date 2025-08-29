"India an oil money laundromat for Kremlin," White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro backs Trump's 50% tariff on India

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing of the White Hosue, Peter Navarro has taken a strident position while justifying US President Donald Trump's decision to levy 50% Tariff on imports from India.

Navarro, considered the key driver behind the 50 per cent tariffs on India, again accused India of profiting out of Russian oil in scalding remarks.

"India's Big Oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin. Indian refiners buy cheap Russian oil, process it, and export fuels to Europe, Africa, and Asiashielded from sanctions under the pretense of neutrality, he said in a series of posts on X.

The White House Trade advisor claimed that the Tariff were aimed at cutting off the Financial lifeline given by India to Putin's war in Ukraine

In the post on X, he said, "President Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn't just about India's unfair tradeit's about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin's war machine."

"Here's how the India-Russia oil mathematics works: American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out U.S. exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude. Indian refiners, with their silent Russian partners, refine and flip the black-market oil for big profits on the international market - while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war on Ukraine," he further said.

However, China, which is the biggest buyer of Russian oil, did not find a place in his arguments.

"Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil made up less than 1% of India's imports. Today? Over 30%more than 1.5 million barrels a day. This surge isn't driven by domestic demandit's driven by Indian profiteers and carries an added price of blood and devastation in Ukraine," he claimed.

Navarro also accused India of imposing high tariffs on the US, and filling Putin's war chest instead.

"India now exports over 1 million barrels a day in refined petroleummore than half the volume of Russian crude it imports. The proceeds flow to India's politically connected energy titansand directly into Putin's war chest. While the United States pays to arm Ukraine, India bankrolls Russia even as it slaps some of the world's highest tariffs on U.S. goods, which in turn punishes American exporters. We run a $50-billion trade deficit with Indiaand they're using our dollars to buy Russian oil. They make a killing and Ukrainians die," Navarro said.

The comments by Navarro appear lopsided, as Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during Alaska's press conference with Trump on August 16 that bilateral trade between the two nations has increased by 20 per cent since Trump's reinstatement as President.

"Incidentally, when the new administration came to power, bilateral trade started to grow. It's still very symbolic. Still, we have a growth of 20%. As I've said, we have a lot of dimensions for joint work. It is clear that the US and Russian investment and business cooperation has tremendous potential," Putin had said.

Navarro further said that US President Donald Trump looked to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and India bought Russian weapons.

"It doesn't stop there. India continues to buy Russian weaponswhile demanding that U.S. firms transfer sensitive military tech and build plants in India. That's strategic freeloading. The Biden admin largely looked the other way at this madness. President Trump is confronting it. A 50% tariff25% for unfair trade and 25% for national securityis a direct response. If India, the world's largest democracy, wants to be treated like a strategic partner of the U.S., it needs to act like one. The road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi," Navarro concluded.

Navarro also failed to note that the Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin did not arrive at any conclusions, after which the White House made the media a scapegoat for 'rooting against' the peace efforts. Similarly, here too, the Trump administration failed to note that China imports more Russian oil than India, or has spared it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor