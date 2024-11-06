India and ADB sign USD 200 million loan to upgrade water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and other urban services in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a USD 200 million loan on Wednesday to upgrade water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and other urban services in Uttarakhand, the Ministry of Finance announced.

During the loan agreement signing, Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, noted that the project aligns with India's urban development agenda and supports Uttarakhand's efforts to enhance urban services, aiming to improve livability and sustainability in cities.

"The project aims to create urban infrastructure resilient to climate and environmental risks, such as floods and landslides, ensuring the safety and health of Uttarakhand's population," said Mio Oka, Country Director of the India Resident Mission at ADB.

"It will also build the capacity of state agencies in project management, climate- and disaster-resilient planning, own-source revenue generation, and gender mainstreaming."

The project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and public services in Haldwani, the state's economic hub, the ministry stated.

In addition, it will improve water supply systems in four citiesChampawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagarby developing efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure, as per the finance ministry.

In Haldwani, the project will develop 16 km of climate-resilient roads, establish an intelligent traffic management system, deploy compressed natural gas buses, and pilot electric buses.

To prepare the city for potential disasters, the project will construct 36 km of stormwater and roadside drains for flood management and implement an early warning system. A green-certified administrative complex and bus terminal will also be built to enhance public service delivery.

In the other four cities, the project aims to achieve 100 per cent water service coverage by constructing 1,024 km of climate-resilient pipelines with smart water meters, 26 tubewells, new reservoirs, and a water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 3.5 million litres. Sanitation coverage in Vikasnagar will be improved through sewage treatment facilities that will benefit around 2,000 households.

According to the ministry's release, the project will introduce initiatives for women, including livelihood skills training for bus driving, ticketing, and operating electric charging stations. Recognising the role of women in managing water supply systems, the project will also build the capacity of women, including those from vulnerable households, in operating and managing water supply and sanitation services.

The European Investment Bank is co-financing the project with an additional USD 191 million, the finance ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor