India and Bhutan strengthen food safety cooperation with bilateral agreement

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) held a bilateral meeting with the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) on the sidelines of the Global Food Regulators Summit in Bharat Mandapam, on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this meeting focused on the implementation of the food safety "agreement" signed between India and Bhutan on March 21, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan.

The Agreement, a key outcome of growing collaboration between the two nations, underscores their commitment to enhancing food safety standards, aligning regulatory frameworks, and simplifying food import procedures.

The primary goal is to facilitate smoother trade between India and Bhutan by recognizing the official control exercised by the BFDA over food business operators (FBOs) within Bhutan. Additionally, the Agreement aims to foster technical cooperation between FSSAI and BFDA.

The discussions in the bilateral meeting centred on implementing the provisions of the Agreement and reviewing the steps taken by both FSSAI and BFDA in this regard.

One of the key areas addressed during the meeting was capacity-building initiatives and technical collaboration, aimed at empowering BFDA officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to maintain food safety standards.

G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of FSSAI, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "Today's meeting marks a pivotal development in our partnership with Bhutan in the area of food safety and trade facilitation. The Agreement and the outcomes of our discussions are set to streamline trade processes and enhance food safety standards."

Rao added, "This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards for consumers. By working closely with the BFDA, we are building a robust and effective food safety framework that will serve the interests of both the nations."

Gyem Bidha, Director of BFDA, acknowledged the leadership of FSSAI in setting global food safety standards and emphasised the Agreement's importance in facilitating safe food trade between India and Bhutan.

She noted, "This bilateral meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the implementation challenges while exporting to India and on the areas of technical cooperation and capacity building to effectively implement the Agreement at the grassroots."

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries. On the Bhutanese side, the delegation included Gyem Bidha, Director of BFDA, along with senior officials from the Food Quality and Safety Division of BFDA. From the

Indian side, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and FSSAI were present. Also in attendance was Tashi Peldon, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor