India and Northern France strengthen bilateral cooperation

BusinessWire India

Lille [France], June 29: With France and India steadily strengthening their ties in recent years, both governments have actively supported numerous initiatives to boost trade, investment, and joint projects between the two nations. As a symbol of Franco-Indian cooperation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour of President Emmanuel Macron on this year's National Day (Bastille Day) in Paris on July 14th.

To contribute to that effort, Nord France Invest - the Investment Promotion Agency for the Hauts-de-France region in the North of France - held the 1st regional France-India Business Forum in Hauts-de-France in partnership with the Indian Business Club France on June 13th, 2023. The event took place at the largest startup incubator in Europe, Euratechnologies. The forum gathered more than 80 attendees, including a 30-member delegation from the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

Indian participants came to find concrete answers to the challenges they face to do business with Europe, in a post-Brexit world. The event allowed them to access:

- Exclusive Insights during the 2 panels held for Indian companies looking to expand into France, particularly for those impacted by the UK exit from the European Union, and for French companies wishing to develop on the Indian Market.

- Concrete Solutions to engage with industry experts, discuss their challenges, and obtain concrete solutions tailored to their specific needs.

- Networking and Partnerships among attendees, allowing for the establishment of new business collaborations between Indian and French companies.

"The France-India Business Forum in Lille has been a resounding success, fostering collaboration and strengthening economic partnerships between our countries," said Ludovic Dalleau, President of the Indian Business Club France. "We are confident that the connections made and the insights shared during this event will contribute significantly to the growth and success of businesses in both France and India."

WHAT THE HAUTS-DE-FRANCE REGION CAN OFFER TO INDIAN COMPANIES

Over the years, Indian giants such as Tata Steel, Tata consultancy services, ArcelorMittal and Samvardhana Motherson have trusted the Hauts-de-France region to settle their operations. Located a stone's throw away from 5 major European capitals, the territory offers available talent and skills in many sectors, a dense ecosystem of international companies (representing 10 per cent of jobs in the region, and even one third in manufacturing sectors), clusters in most sectors to provide you with the right contacts and R&D facilities to make a success of your business operations in Europe.

And last but not least, the Hauts-de-France region is the closest continental European region to the United Kingdom, with multiple and rapid connections to London (which is just 1h15 away from Lille by train) and the rest of the UK - an ideal location indeed for any company with strong ties to the UK.

"We are delighted to have hosted the France-India Business Forum in Lille. The event provided a unique platform for Indian companies to discover the vast potential of the Hauts-de-France Region and explore opportunities in the European market," said Artus Galiay, Director of UK/Ireland/India at Nord France Invest. "Whether your company was able to meet with us at the forum this time or would like to schedule a future meeting, we stand ready to assist and look forward to connecting you to endless opportunities in Hauts - de France region and the French market."

