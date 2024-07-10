India and Taiwan sign agreement to enhance trade of organic products

New Delhi [India], July 10 : India and Taiwan signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for organic products during the 9th Working Group on Trade Meeting with Taiwan in New Delhi.

An official press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the agreement between both countries is significant as it is the first bilateral agreement for organic products.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will be a node agency working with the Agriculture and Food Agency, Ministry of Agriculture (AFA) of Taiwan, to closely work toward fulfilling the objectives of the agreements.

This agreement permits the sale of agricultural products in Taiwan as organically produced, including the display of the "India Organic" logo, as long as they are produced and handled organically in accordance with the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and accompanied by an organic demonstration document (transaction certificate, etc.) issued by an accredited certification body under NPOP, as per the release.

Similar to this, agricultural products produced and handled organically in accordance with the Organic Agriculture Promotion Act will be sold in the country, along with the display of the "Taiwan Organic" logo.

The ministry said that the mutual recognition will ease the export of organic products by avoiding dual certifications. After the agreement, the organic products of both countries will see a reduction in compliance costs and a simplified compliance requirement by adhering to only one regulation. The agreement will also help both countries enhance trade opportunities in the organic sector.

The MRA will pave the way for the export of major Indian organic products such as rice, processed food, green/black and herbal tea, medicinal plant products, etc. to Taiwan, the release further added.

As part of its Look East policy, the country is enhancing its relations with the countries in the region. India has sought to cultivate ties with Taiwan in trade and investments. As per the Invest India National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, both countries hold annual meetings to enhance trade relations.

