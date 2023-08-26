India ASEAN Trade Council plans grand event to highlight state in ASEAN countries

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 26: India ASEAN Trade Council conference was organized by the Indian Economic Trade Organization to accelerate the trade relationships between the various ASEAN nations and Maharashtra State. The MAH-ASEAN event has been planned in November to showcase the companies in Maharashtra state to collaborate with ASEAN nations. The regional office of the India ASEAN trade council was inaugurated in Pune by the Minister of Social Welfare, Govt of Maharashtra, Dileep Kamble and Eknath Khadse, the MLA of the Govt of Maharashtra. The event also saw the appointment of Dr Sachin Kate as the Trade Commissioner of the India ASEAN Trade Council. The event also saw the Consul of Myanmar Prof. Dr Ranganthan, Noted Pune businessman Shailendra Goswami and the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal.

The event which was attended by the business community in the industrial hub of Pune. The Trade Commissioner Dr Sachin Kate greeted the delegation of the Ambassador of Myanmar and Ambassador of Laos who participated virtually and he pledged the commitment of support between the ASEAN nations for a robust partnership. There is a huge interest in India for ASEAN countries, with great scope for multilateral trading opportunities in MSME, Pharma, Education, Agriculture, and Manufacturing sector. This collaboration will also be useful for identifying business partners, collaborations, alliances, setting up academic partnerships, and provide services with other related business activities as well as to take delegations of businessmen to these countries. The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam. India’s focus on a strengthened and multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN is an outcome of the significant changes in the world’s political and economic scenario especially during its presidency of G20.

India's relationship with ASEAN is a key pillar of our foreign policy and the foundation of our Act East Policy and trade and investment relations have been growing steadily, with ASEAN being India's fourth largest trading partner. India's export to ASEAN stand at 11.28% of our total exports. The ASEAN-India Free Trade Area has been completed with the entering into force of the ASEAN-India Agreements on Trade in Service and Investments.

The India ASEAN Trade Council will put efforts to take full advantage of Economic Cooperation Agreement between the various countries of the ASEAN region and organize various activities to educate and create a conducive business atmosphere amongst the Indian SME Investor Sector for better business growth and investment promotion with activities in Pune and Mumbai to deepen engagements in the state of Maharashtra.

“As the Trade Commissioner of the India ASEAN trade council, my goal is to build multilateral relations reach new heights between India and the ASEAN countries and our forthcoming delegation in October to Malaysia and November to Indonesia will be testimony to deepen and diversify the relationship by identifying new synergetic areas for cooperation and collaboration, especially after the establishment of new trade mechanisms between our countries for trade and commerce” said Dr Sachin Kate who is looking to be the chair of the committee of the MAH-ASEAN conference in November which will connect the companies for business in Pune and Mumbai. Indian delegation to the Malaysia meeting in October this year will explore opportunities in areas of education, agriculture, farming, poultry industry, IT sector, startup collaborations and identify other opportunities for building up a robust infrastructure needs of the ASEAN nations.

India’s contributions to the ASEANs objectives have been particularly notable in two areas: promoting trade and development cooperation among members (including support for MSME’s and Diaspora especially in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia). During the ceremony, the Hon’ble Minister of Maharashtra presented Trade Commissioner his appointment certificate and wished him great success, the office of the Trade Commissioner is working on releasing the Annual ASEAN report during the Annual event EXCON 2023 in Bangalore that highlights the Infrastructure materials globally. This initiative is by HASBER Pune that has emerged as a leader in readymade mobile concrete mixer and is looking at the MAKE IN INDIA concept to be promoted in the ASEAN countries.

For more information, visit - http://www.aseanindia.org

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor