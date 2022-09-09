India-based swimwear brand, WomanLikeU embraces size inclusivity and diversity through its new collection

With a wide selection of swimwear ranging from small to plus-size, Shrijal Dave's up-and-coming swimwear label WomanLikeU supports and encourages body positivity.

The collection from WomanLikeU includes bikinis and one-piece bathing suits in various colour palettes. The unique selling proposition of the brand is its wide variety with sizes ranging from 2XS to 5XL. Additionally, the brand is still planning to reveal more of its trailblazing collection in the near future.

Shrijal Dave, Founder of WomanLikeU says, "My vision is to make WomanLikeU a one-stop destination for all women's needs. A brand that is led by Indian women, for Indian women." She adds, "I personally believe that every body type is a bikini body, and that's why we at WLU are constantly working towards curating the best for our beautiful women out there who love their bodies and own up to their true selves."

Whilst a young company, WomanLikeU has collaborated with leading celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Rakulpreet and Divya Agarwal. As such, the brand looks forward to furthering collaborations in order to break stereotypes about wearing bikinis regardless of body type and promote body positivity.

In regards to promoting the notion of body positivity, WomanLikeU is also one of the only Indian brands that offers free styling sessions to women. This session caters to helping women understand their body types better. It also helps them in understanding the kind of swimwear that will compliment their body type.

WomanLikeU firmly believes that every individual and their journey in life is truly inspiring. Every person is special and unique in their own way; this is the value their team holds and reflects in everything they do, especially when designing products.

WomanLikeU is a small team of individuals who have been at the centre of the global fashion landscape, throughout their education and career. These rich experiences and a common passion for fashion led them to realize that a 'woman-centric' fashion brand was needed.

WomanLikeU is constantly working towards bringing together a smooth and seamless collaboration of design and technology, where the efficiency of technology assists the intuition of the designer. The brand aims to keep on improvising in its mission to curate comfortable yet state-of-the-art fashion swimwear.

