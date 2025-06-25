India Book of Records Announces Film on Indo-Vietnam Cultural Heritage

New Delhi [India], June 25: To enhance Indo-Vietnam cultural exchange, the India Book of Records has taken the initiative to produce the world's first film focused on Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage. This film aims to highlight the rich cultural connections that existed between India and Vietnam over a thousand years ago.

The official announcement and location survey took place in Hanoi on June 19, 2025. The film will be shot across various locations in Vietnam and India. A team from the India Book of Records conducted the initial survey of filming sites in Vietnam on the same day.

The India Book of Records will serve as the producer of the film, under the leadership of its Chief Editor, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury. Mr. Vimal Mishra will direct the film, while Mr. Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury will take on the roles of Creative Director and Scriptwriter.

The film is based on the book “The Guardian of Heritage”, a biography of renowned Vietnamese folk artist Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que. Through this project, the team aims to promote the shared cultural heritage of India and Vietnam, presenting their ancient history to a global audience.

The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2026. The film will be officially announced in India during a press conference on July 24, 2025, at noon at the Constitution Club, New Delhi, in the presence of artists and dignitaries from both India and Vietnam.

The India Book of Records is producing this film with the primary objective of promoting Indo-Vietnam cultural exchange, creating opportunities for Indian cultural artists to showcase their talents not only in Vietnam but also on global platforms. As part of this initiative, the India Book of Records also intends to offer roles and recognition in the film to its record holders who have made significant contributions in the fields of cultural heritage and music.

This announcement was made in the presence of Dr. Chu Bao Que, Eminent Folk Artist of Vietnam, Dr. Nguyen Hoang Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Book of Records, serving as the mediator between Vietnam and India in the making of this film, and officials from the Cultural Department of the Government of Vietnam.

