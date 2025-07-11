India charts bold path to global 6G leadership, Minister Scindia reviews progress in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 : Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a key meeting with the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) during his Bengaluru visit this week, where he addressed researchers, industry leaders, and global partners, outlining a bold roadmap for India's leadership in next-generation telecom technologies.

Minister Scindia noted that for the first time in history, India is playing a seminal role in setting global telecom standards.

This transformation, he said, is being powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Anusandhan, Atmanirbharta, and Make in India - Make for the World.

India is aiming to contribute 10 per cent of global 6G patents, supported by Rs 239 crore in R&D funding across 111 projects.

The Minister highlighted that 99 per cent of mobile phones are now made in India, telecom equipment import substitution has reached 60 per cent, and the country has developed its own indigenous 4G and 5G stacks all of which position India as a frontrunner in telecom innovation.

Speaking about the Bharat 6G Alliance's strength, Minister Scindia called it "a group with the capability akin to a million GPUs put together," and praised its seven expert working groups and over 80 active members for transforming the Alliance into a vibrant hub of innovation and global collaboration.

In the interactive session, the Minister urged all stakeholders to take ownership of the 6G mission.

"In PM Modi's India, the government is not in the driver's seat you are," he said.

He called for the preparation of a 3-4 year roadmap, broken into monthly targets, and subject to bi-annual reviews to maintain momentum and ensure impactful execution.

He emphasised that the Bharat 6G Alliance must emerge as the ecosystem builder that helps India shift from being a knowledge destination to a global telecom superpower.

Yesterday's engagement follows the first joint meeting with all seven working groups of the Alliance held in September 2024, also chaired by the Minister.

The groups span critical domains including Spectrum, Technology, Devices, Use Cases, Green and Sustainability, Applications, and Outreach all essential to the creation of a robust and future-ready 6G ecosystem in India.

