India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, Godrej Enterprises Brand Opens Its Largest Store at IREO Mall, Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11: As India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, a Godrej Enterprises Brand celebrates a decade of vibrant design, the brand marks this milestone with a bold new chapter the opening of its largest retail store to date, located in the heart of Gurugram's design-conscious district at IREO Mall.

Spanning close to 2,000 sq. ft., the new space is a vivid expression of India Circus's journey one that began with a handful of prints and now embraces an expansive portfolio across home decor, dining, fashion, accessories, and wallpapers. Designed to be immersive, the store offers customers a tactile, visual, and emotional entry into the world of modern Indian design.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in North India," shares Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Executive Director. "Our early stores were created as touchpoints spaces where people could engage with the brand and then shop online. But the demand we've seen has gone far beyond what we imagined. The Gurugram store, now our largest, is a celebration of that growth and a reflection of how far we've come in 10 years."

A Store Born of Strategy and Style

The decision to plant roots in Gurugram was both creative and calculated. Long known as NCR's business and lifestyle hub, Gurugram is home to premium residences and world-class hospitality including marquee names like Hyatt and Hilton. For a brand rooted in both heritage and modernity, the synergy was unmistakable.

"After thorough research, we chose this location to expand our presence and welcome healthy competition," Mehta adds. "It represents the evolving Indian consumer discerning, design-literate, and proud of their roots."

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, India Circus will soon be adding another address in Gurugram, with a new store at Silverglade Mall, further strengthening its footprint in the region and catering to the growing appetite for contemporary Indian design.

Design for the New Indian Way of Living

India Circus's newest store is more than a retail experience it's a curated gallery of stories. From lush Mughal-inspired motifs to abstract urban landscapes, every collection draws from India's cultural mosaic and gives it a contemporary, functional form.

Much like the modern Indian home where old meets new, and East flows into West the store offers products that are vibrant yet refined, statement-making yet soulful. "Design should be democratic, not intimidating," says Mehta. "Whether it's a cushion or a kaftan, our aim is to make good design part of everyday life."

10 Years of India Circus: A Decade of Colour, Character, and Craft

What started as a print-led design house has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a global footprint. Over the past decade, India Circus has brought Indian design to homes from Mumbai to Melbourne through collaborations, e-commerce, and thoughtfully placed stores. The Gurugram flagship marks not just a milestone of scale, but one of spirit.

As the brand steps into its next decade, one thing remains unchanged: its commitment to telling Indian stories through colour, culture, and craft unapologetically, artfully, and accessibly.

Discover the world of India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta at

www.indiacircus.com

About India Circus:

India Circus offers contemporary-chic, sophisticated, and affordable style for various areas of your life, from home decor to personal accessories. With an All-Indian palette, we draw our inspiration from both Mughal Royalty as well as road-side chai. We offer a diverse and distinct array of moods and tones, which we feel represents India. India Circus seeks to curate the essence of life in India and transcribe this loud and colorful experience into contemporary and sophisticated style. From luminescent lamps to totes a la mode, we have a lot to offer for various corners of your life! The vibrancy of the colors combined with the nuanced heritage of the designs makes each piece created at India Circus exceptional. All of our creations offer sophistication with a dash of 'Indianness,' without draining your wallets.

About Krsnaa Mehta: Known world over for his quintessential taste in textiles and art is focused on nurturing relationships - spatial, material and personal - through his distinctive home decor designs, resulting in spaces and combinations that are bold, balanced and dynamic. Growing up in the hustle and bustle of the city life and in the midst of all the symbols, vibrancy, heritage and pride in Bombay, he started from a young age working with textiles in his family business 'Zeba', absorbing the inspirations that would later inform his striking designs. Krsnaa Mehta has been associated with various brands like Godrej, Good Earth, The Elephant Company, Bombay Store, Celio and several other renowned lifestyle brands in India and all over. In recent years, Krsnaa Mehta has enjoyed several notable distinctions, being honored by ELLE DECO International Design Awards (EDIDA) for four consecutive years and represented India at IMAGINE India at MACYS, San Francisco, California. He has also featured in Vogue, Elle Decor, Inside Out, Architectural Digest and several other international lifestyle magazines and has an impeccable name for his designs in the industry.

