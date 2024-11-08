India Clean-Up Confluence 2024: Carter Clean-Up & Greenmyna Unite To Pave the Way for a Greener Future

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Carter Clean-Up, a Mumbai-based citizen-driven movement dedicated to restoring India's coastlines, and Greenmyna, one of the finest sustainability consultants who also curate events, hosted India Clean-Up Confluence on October 20th at G5A in Mumbai. The confluence united a diverse mix of participants, bringing together the leaders of clean-up organizations across India and a significant presence of younger attendees, showcasing the growing commitment of the next generation to environmental sustainability. It was a day of productive exchanges of conversations and collaborative discussions to devise impactful solutions.

The confluence featured distinguished speakers, such as Dr. Balakrishna Pisupati, UNEP India Head; Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador; Pradeep Sangwan, founder of Healing Himalayas; and Captain D.C. Sekhar of AlphaMERS Ltd., who shared insights on the importance of nationwide collaboration in addressing pollution and waste management. These discussions laid out actionable pathways for attendees, from clean-up groups to local governments, to build sustainable solutions.

A particularly moving part of the event was the celebration of the "Safai Yodhas" (BMC officials with over 15 years of dedicated service), honoring their hard work and resilience. This tribute highlighted the often-unseen efforts of frontline workers who labor daily to keep cities clean, underscoring the confluence's commitment to community recognition and empowerment.

Founded in 2021, Carter Clean-Up has grown from a small group of coastal cleanup volunteers into a powerful citizen-led movement, driven by weekly beach cleanup efforts in partnership with the Ek Saath Foundation. Over 160 weeks of consistent coastal cleanups have empowered communities to become active guardians of India's coastlines, creating long-lasting environmental impact. Meanwhile, Greenmyna, initially established to make weddings eco-friendly, has evolved into a comprehensive sustainability consultancy that works with corporations, NGOs, and individuals to implement eco-conscious practices across events and daily living. Together, these organizations have demonstrated the strength of grassroots initiatives and professional sustainability expertise to address environmental challenges on a larger scale.

In line with its mission, Carter Clean-Up and Greenmyna envision this confluence as a stepping stone towards a nationwide cleanup initiative addressing pollution's root causes. The presence of diverse groups, from corporate stakeholders to youth activists, transformed the event into a melting pot of ideas, strategies, and commitments. In addition to expert panels, the program included a calendar launch showcasing clean-up movements across India, displaying powerful images of ongoing efforts and the tremendous progress achieved.

The event concluded with the launch of an actionable plan, "Together for a Better Tomorrow," designed to unite government bodies, businesses, various clean-up movements and citizens in a shared commitment to environmental preservation. With the support of Listenlights, Arya Group Foundation, and Rossari Biotech, the confluence showcased the transformative potential of collective action in driving lasting, meaningful change.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rakhi Tushir

rakhi@boldandbeyond.in | 70156 00139

Aatray Maheshwari

aatray@boldandbeyond.in | 96518 01974

Carter Clean Up

Founded in 2021 by Harold Fernandes, Freishia B, Nupur Agarwal, Maansi Desai, and Ashwin Malwade, Carter Clean-Up is a citizen-driven movement dedicated to restoring India's coastlines. In partnership with Ek Saath Foundation, an NGO committed to social and environmental causes, and with over 160 weeks of consistent cleanups and strategic collaborations, the initiative has successfully created a powerful movement for a cleaner ocean. Carter Clean-Up has inspired communities to take action, empowering them to become stewards of their environment. Through its tireless efforts, Carter Clean-Up is significantly impacting coastal conservation and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Greenmyna

Greenmyna serves as a sustainability consultant to corporations, citizen-led collectives, NGOs, educational institutions, and individuals. Initially founded with a focus on creating environmentally friendly weddings, Greenmyna aimed to promote sustainable practices and minimalism in wedding planning. Over time, the consultancy expanded its services beyond weddings, offering sustainable solutions for a variety of events and everyday lifestyle choices. This includes corporate events, personal celebrations, and daily practices. Today, Greenmyna provides customized sustainability consulting, helping businesses and initiatives reduce their environmental impact through tailored strategies and actionable solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor