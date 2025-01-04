India committed to taking the lead in AI, creating opportunities for youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 4 As emerging technologies begin to transform industries across the spectrum, the country is committed to taking the lead in artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

After meeting former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, PM Modi said it was an insightful interaction.

"It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth," said the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Sikka posted on social media platform X that he was "privileged" to be able to meet PM Modi and was "inspired and humbled" by his "extraordinary grasp of technology and its impact".

"It was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India, and several imperatives for the time ahead," said Sikka, founder of human-centred AI platform and products company Vianai Systems.

"I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone," he added.

The country launched the IndiaAI mission last year to enhance AI-related developments in the country. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering the AI ecosystem in the country.

According to the government, nearly 8.6 lakh candidates have enrolled in IndiaAI ‘Future Skills’ initiative, developed in collaboration with industry partners, to provide training aligned with the latest requirements.

The ‘India Future Skills’ pillar aims to enhance India’s AI workforce readiness by mitigating barriers to entry in AI programmes and advancing the AI talent pipeline.

Moreover, AI Data Labs are being established in cities like Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shimla, Aurangabad, Patna, Buxar, and Muzaffarpur.

Agriculture, education, healthcare, logistics, and the financial sector stand to benefit immensely from AI solutions tailored to the needs of the country, according to the government.

