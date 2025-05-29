India Crowned World No. 1 at the 1st Commonwealth Yogasana Sports Championship – 2025 in Bali

New Delhi [India], May 29: The Indian Yogasana Sports Federation proudly announces India's historic victory at the 1st Commonwealth Yogasana Sports Championship – 2025, held in Bali, Indonesia. This unprecedented event marked the official introduction of Yogasana as part of the Commonwealth sports platform, with enthusiastic participation from 12 nations across the globe.

Under the bold and visionary leadership of Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan – the youngest National Secretary-General in the history of Indian Yogasana – Team India delivered a phenomenal performance and secured the Overall Championship Trophy, ranking World No. 1 in this landmark global event.

25th May 2025 Venue: Holiday Inn, Bali, Indonesia

TEAM INDIA PERFORMANCE REPORT

Total Players: 32

Gold Medals: 30

Silver Medals: 15

Bronze Medals: 7

Total Medals: 52

(Note: Several Indian athletes participated in multiple categories – including Traditional, Artistic Solo, and Own Choice – contributing to the overall medal haul.)

INTERNATIONAL RANKINGS

1. India – Overall Champion

2. Singapore

3. Hong Kong

4. Malaysia

This championship made history as the first-ever Commonwealth Yogasana event, and India's resounding victory has set a new global benchmark in Yogasana sports.

The Indian team was led by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, whose unwavering dedication to Yogasana promotion has redefined India's global stature in the field. His leadership, along with the committed support of the Team Manager Mr. K.K. Vinoth and Head Coach Mr. T. Gowtham, was instrumental in this success.

The coaching panel also included:

Mrs. Sornamalathi

Mr. Deepesh Bhoir

Miss. Sandhya

Mrs. Divya

Together, this remarkable team made history by elevating Indian Yogasana to the world stage.

This triumph is not just a win — it’s a legacy. India now stands as the undisputed World No. 1 in the Commonwealth Yogasana arena.

Issued by: Indian Yogasana Sports Federation

(Recognized by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India)

