Monish Bhalla, a former officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau, is an esteemed author, legal expert, and social activist fighting drug trafficking. With extensive knowledge and experience, Bhalla is a renowned expert in Indian TV debates on drugs and is invited as a panelist on leading news channels such as Times Now, ZEE News, Aaj Tak, ABP News, CNN, and Republic TV, where he shares his insights and expertise. His recent book, ‘India Drugged – An Eye Opener,’ analyzes the drug issue, covering causes, effects, and proposed solutions. This wake-up call serves those concerned about a drug-free India, offering valuable insights and a call to action. Bhalla’s expertise and contributions to drug control, taxation, and law enhance the book’s credibility.

Through his expertise, experience, and compelling writing, Monish Bhalla presents a powerful narrative that sheds light on the drug issue in India and encourages readers to join the fight against drug abuse.

Grab your copy of India Drugged – An Eye Opener from Amazon- https://amzn.eu/d/9kpH86j

Let’s explore the author’s insights in-depth:

Q1. In your book, “India Drugged – An Eye Opener,” you shed light on the growing drug menace in India. Can you share your mindset or viewpoint as a former Narcotics Control Bureau Officer that establishes your authority on this subject matter?

As a former Narcotics Control Bureau Officer, my mindset and viewpoint are grounded in my firsthand experience and extensive knowledge of drug control measures. I have witnessed the devastating impact of drug abuse on individuals, families, and communities. My authority on this subject matter comes from being actively involved in combating drug trafficking and related offenses, which has given me deep insights into the strategies employed by drug smugglers and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies.

Q2. How does your personal connection with the subject matter influence your approach to tackling the drug menace in India in this book?

My personal connection with the subject matter of drug abuse in India has a profound influence on my approach in tackling the drug menace. Having worked as an officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau, I have seen the human suffering caused by drug addiction, as well as the social and economic costs associated with it. This personal experience fuels my determination to raise awareness and educate the public about the hidden world of drug abuse in India. I believe that by shedding light on this issue, we can encourage individuals, families, and communities to take proactive steps to address and prevent drug abuse.

Q3. What inspired you to write “India Drugged – An Eye Opener”?

The inspiration behind writing “India Drugged – An Eye Opener” stems from my deep concern for the future of India and its citizens. Throughout my career, I have witnessed the alarming rise in drug abuse and drug trafficking in the country. This inspired me to undertake extensive research and analysis to present a comprehensive account of the current scenario. My goal is to create awareness and prompt policymakers, lawmakers, law enforcement officials, and the general public to take the necessary measures to combat drug abuse and create a drug-free nation.

Q4. If there’s one key concept or advice from “India Drugged – An Eye Opener” that you would like to share with our readers, what would it be?

One key concept from “India Drugged – An Eye Opener” that I would like to share with readers is the importance of collective action in tackling the drug menace. Drug abuse is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach involving individuals, families, communities, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and society as a whole. It is crucial for everyone to understand the scale of the problem and actively contribute to prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation efforts. By working together, we can create a society that is informed, empowered, and committed to building a drug-free nation. Nasha Mukt Bharat

Q5. Is there any other interesting aspect or message you would like to discuss in this interview?

In this interview, I want to highlight the significance of adopting holistic solutions to combat the drug menace in India. “India Drugged – An Eye Opener” goes beyond merely pointing out the problem; it offers practical and effective strategies for prevention, education, treatment, and rehabilitation.

By delving into the social and economic factors contributing to drug abuse, the book provides a comprehensive roadmap for creating a drug-free nation. It is a compelling exploration of the hidden world of drug abuse, presenting a call to action that will resonate with readers who are genuinely concerned about the future of India.

Know more about the Author Monish Bhalla from his website https://taxolegal.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor