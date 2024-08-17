India exports first ready-to-drink fig juice from GI-Tagged Purandar figs to Poland

New Delhi [India], August 17 : The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of India's first ready-to-drink fig juice to Poland, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

The fig juice, produced by Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd., was first introduced at the APEDA Pavilion during SIAL 2023 in Greater Noida, New Delhi.

During the event, the ready-to-drink fig juice received attention and won awards, underscoring its potential in global markets.

This ready-to-drink fig juice is made from GI-tagged Purandar Figs.

The product has been granted a provisional patent which represents a significant innovation in the agricultural sector in the country.

The export of this fig juice marks a significant achievement in promoting the country's unique agro-products on the global stage, the ministry said in a statement.

The fig juice was also showcased at Macfrut 2024 in Rimini, Italy, with the support of APEDA, further expanding its global reach.

The event saw a positive response from buyers, including an inquiry from MG Sales SP in Wroclaw, Poland, which led to this landmark export.

The achievement highlights the potential of Indian agro-products and the crucial role of Farmers Producer Companies (FPCs) in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and exports.

Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd. (PH-FPC) was incorporated in 2021 by 14 individuals who are full-time farmers, well known for their deep knowledge of farming and allied practices. PH-FPC is also recognized as a startup by the Government of India.

In its efforts to innovate the agriculture sector, the startup also began primary processing (pulping and slicing). The company's R&D team is developing unique and innovative processed products made from figs and custard apples, as claimed by the company in its LinkedIn page.

According to the company's LinkedIn page, it will introduce innovative and dedicated sorting, grading, and packaging practices for these sensitive crops. The company is working on developing unique processed products that will be ready to reach global markets directly from Purandar.

The ministry reiterated its support for the product, stating that since the first export of fresh GI-tagged Purandar Figs to Hamburg in 2022, APEDA has worked closely with smallholder farmers.

This achievement not only showcases the potential of Indian agro-products but also underscores the importance of research and development in enhancing the value of agricultural exports, the ministry's statement read.

