India Flower Mall launches an exclusive range of Mother's Day gifts and flowers in India

India Flower Mall, a leading online gifts and flower delivery platform, has released a new range of flowers, gifts, and cakes to help celebrate Mother's Day. Customers from every part of the world can book their advance orders to send Mother's Day gifts and flowers to India and surprise their mothers.

A mother plays a significant role in the lives of her kids. She deserves a special accolade at least once a year. Mother's Day provides everyone an opportunity to convey the message of gratitude. Using the India Flower Mall website, the customers can select a present of choice and order to . Dry fruits, sweets, fresh fruits, mugs, and cushions will help them celebrate motherhood and convey a message to the mother in India.

No other gift can convey the message of love and affection more effectively than flowers. India Flower Mall has also launched exotic flower bouquets, baskets, and arrangements to help the people express themselves. Roses, Gerberas, carnations, lilies, and orchids are available in every city of India. Customers can pick the flower of their choice and order to for their mother.

In India, no occasion is complete without sweets. The sweetness of the cake adds to the joy and happiness of the celebration. The midnight cake for a special event has a unique value. Considering the needs, India Flower Mall has been offering special discount on for moms. Customers can contact the customer support to avail the discount coupon.

Talking about the special arrangements for Mother's Day gifts delivery, Aarti Jain, CEO of India Flower Mall, said, "Everyone is very excited to convey his message for his mother. The timely delivery of every order is essential to meet the customer's expectations. The company has made several special arrangements to ensure that every wish reaches the moms on time."

She has assured each customer of timely and quality delivery on the special event. The patrons can visit the website and explore the exciting products: flower bouquets, red roses arrangements, lip-smacking heart-shaped caked, chocolate bouquets, and teddy bears, and share their feedback with the product team.

India Flower Mall is a leading online florist and gifting website based in India. The company has been helping its customers across the globe connect with their loved ones on important events of life such as Valentine's Day, birthdays, and anniversaries.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor