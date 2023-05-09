India G20: Third Development Working Group meeting begins in Goa

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The third Development Working Group (DWG) meeting began on Monday with an engaging and insightful side event on women-led development, one of India's key G20 priority areas.

The third G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting is being convened from May 8-11 2023, in the state of Goa. Over 80 delegates from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional orgzations will be attending the meeting.

The G20 Secretariat orgzed the event in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Emphasizing the need to build generational equality, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Nagaraj Naidu in his welcome address said we must unlock women's full potential through a women-led development approach.

He underlined that women's ability to participate equally in the markets; their access to and control over productive resources, access to decent work, control over their own time, lives and bodies; and increased voice, agency and mengful participation in economic decision-making not only spurs productivity and economic growth but is essential to achieve peaceful societies, realizing its full human potential and sustainable development.

The event started with a session on "Women and Economy: Emerging Sectors and the Future of Work", followed by a spotlight session on "Women's Leadership in the Uniformed Services", and another on "Agents of Change: Climate Resilience and Food Systems".

The panels closed with all the panellists calling on the G20 Development Working Group to work towards an actionable outcome that will contribute to building generation equality, and unleash women's full potential through a women-led development approach, which calls for women's full, equal, effective and mengful participation as decision-makers for addressing global challenges effectively, decisively and inclusively.

